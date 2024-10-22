 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_godwinevansinjv2_241022.jpg
Buccaneers lose Godwin, Evans in loss to Ravens
nbc_pft_aiyuk_241022.jpg
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news
nbc_pft_jwilliams_241022.jpg
Report: Williams facing two-game suspension

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Saints, Alvin Kamara work out a new deal

  
Published October 22, 2024 07:19 PM

Alvin Kamara doesn’t want to be traded. And the Saints officially don’t want to trade him.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Saints and Kamara have worked out a new deal that extends his stay through 2026.

Kamara was under contract through 2025, at a phoney-baloney final-year compensation package of $25 million. That’s now gone.

He’ll now make less on the new two-year deal — $24.5 million — than he was due to make in 2025 under the old deal. But he was never going to make $25 million in 2025; that number was all about boosting the annual new-money average of his old contract to $15 million per year.

Technically, the new contract has a negative new-money APY. Again, 2025 was never a real year.

Bottom line? The Saints will be keeping Kamara beyond 2024. Which removes the incentive to trade him before November 5, when the window closes.