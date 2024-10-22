Saints, Alvin Kamara work out a new deal

Alvin Kamara doesn’t want to be traded. And the Saints officially don’t want to trade him.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Saints and Kamara have worked out a new deal that extends his stay through 2026.

Kamara was under contract through 2025, at a phoney-baloney final-year compensation package of $25 million. That’s now gone.

He’ll now make less on the new two-year deal — $24.5 million — than he was due to make in 2025 under the old deal. But he was never going to make $25 million in 2025; that number was all about boosting the annual new-money average of his old contract to $15 million per year.

Technically, the new contract has a negative new-money APY. Again, 2025 was never a real year.

Bottom line? The Saints will be keeping Kamara beyond 2024. Which removes the incentive to trade him before November 5, when the window closes.