MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IFAF Flag Football World Championships - Lahti, Finland
“Let My Game Speak": USA Flag Football’s Maci Joncich on the rising impact of the new Olympic sport
Syndication: Journal-Courier
Indiana vs. No. 10 Purdue Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Bowman Gray Stadium:NASCAR.jpg
How to watch the 2025 NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

Top Clips

nbc_intv_macijoncich_250130.jpg
Joncich embracing flag football’s growth for women
nbc_pft_eagleschallenge_250131.jpg
PHI will be ‘second-stiffest SB challenge’ for KC
nbc_pft_patssuperbowls_250131.jpg
Unpacking Super Bowl history of AFC vs. NFC wins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Senior Bowl 2025: Rosters, Coaches, Alumni, Eligibility, Selection Process and more

  
Published January 30, 2025 05:49 PM

NFL draft hopefuls aim to boost their stock as they gear up for the 76th edition of the Senior Bowl, taking place this weekend in Mobile, Alabama. Widely considered the most prestigious college football all-star game, the Senior Bowl welcomes in the unofficial start of draft season.

RELATED: 2025 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Cam Ward jumps to No. 1 ahead of Travis Hunter

Prepare for this weekend’s game with everything you need to know about Senior Bowl history, this year’s rosters, coaches, and more.

Where is the Senior Bowl 2025?

This year’s Senior Bowl will take place at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

What time is the Senior Bowl 2025?

Kick off for the 2025 Senior Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, February 1 at 2:30 PM ET.

Who won the Senior Bowl in 2024?

The National team defeated the American squad 16-7 in the 2024 Senior Bowl, where Broncos QB Bo Nix and Rams DT Braden Fiske were among the notable members of the winning team.

Who gets invited to the Senior Bowl?

Senior college football players from across the nation make up the majority of players invited to the Senior Bowl, with select juniors making up a small part of the event.

Per SeniorBowl.com, “The 2025 Senior Bowl includes athletes from every level of college football. These are the best-of-the-best from around the country.”

Can juniors play in the Senior Bowl?

The Senior Bowl is one of three all-star games that allows underclassmen with 2025 NFL Draft eligibility to participate, along with the East-West Shrine Bowl and HBCU Legacy Bowl. Prior to 2024, only fourth-year juniors who had completed their degree before Senior Bowl week could play in the game.

Do players get paid for the Senior Bowl?

Senior Bowl players are not paid. However, prospects can improve their NFL draft stock and directly impact how much money they can earn depending on where they are selected.

Who are the coaches for the Senior Bowl in 2025?

Cleveland Browns assistant head coach Bubba Ventrone will lead the American team, while New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will helm the National team.

How do they decide who coaches the Senior Bowl?

Per Seniorbowl.com, “This is the third year the Senior Bowl is implementing a “Coach Up” format where coordinators and assistant coaches are placed into elevated or different roles from the ones they currently hold with their respective clubs. Head coaches and general managers from all non-playoff teams and Wild Card round participants had the opportunity to nominate assistant coaches and those candidates were then selected by a group comprised of league office executives and representatives from the General Managers Advisory Committee. In total, at least one coach from 13 different teams that submitted nominations was chosen for this year’s game.”

What NFL players played in the 2024 Senior Bowl?

Here is the all-time roster dating back to 1950 on SeniorBowl.com.

Notable NFL players who participated in the 2024 Senior Bowl include Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr., Broncos QB Bo Nix, Chargers WR Ladd McConkey, Rams DT Braden Fiske, Eagles CB Quinyon Mitchell, and 49ers G Dominick Puni.

Who is in attendance at the Senior Bowl 2025?

There are 120+ prospects slated to attend the 2025 Senior Bowl, where representatives from all 32 NFL teams will be in attendance.

﻿First Name Last Name School Pos.
James Burnip Alabama P
CJ Dippre Alabama TE
Jalen Milroe Alabama QB
Tim Smith Alabama DL
Carson Vinson Alabama A&M OL
Jonah Savaiinaea Arizona OL
Landon Jackson Arkansas DL
Isaac TeSlaa Arkansas WR
Jacob Bayer Arkansas State OL
Eugene Asante Auburn LB
Jarquez Hunter Auburn RB
Jalen McLeod Auburn LB
Donovan Ezeiruaku Boston College DL
Ozzy Trapilo Boston College OL
Harold Fannin Jr. Bowling Green TE
David Walker Central Arkansas LB
BJ Adams Central Florida DB
RJ Harvey Central Florida RB
Mac McWilliams Central Florida DB
Jake Briningstool Clemson TE
Marcus Yarns Delaware RB
Jeremy Crawshaw Florida P
Chimere Dike Florida WR
Cam Jackson Florida DL
Shemar James Florida LB
Joshua Farmer Florida State DL
Ryan Fitzgerald Florida State K
Azareye’h Thomas Florida State DB
Trevor Etienne Georgia RB
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Georgia DL
Dan Jackson Georgia DB
Smael Mondon Jr. Georgia LB
Arian Smith Georgia WR
Jackson Hawes Georgia Tech TE
Pat Bryant Illinois WR
Keondre Jackson Illinois St. DB
Yahya Black Iowa DL
Sebastian Castro Iowa DB
Jayden Higgins Iowa State WR
Jaylin Noel Iowa State WR
Darien Porter Iowa State DB
Jalen Travis Iowa State OL
Clay Webb Jacksonville St. OL
Logan Brown Kansas OL
Devin Neal Kansas RB
Jacob Parrish Kansas State DB
Maxwell Hairston Kentucky DB
Deone Walker Kentucky DL
Taylor Elgersma Laurier QB
Quincy Riley Louisville DB
Tyler Shough Louisville QB
Garrett Dellinger LSU OL
Miles Frazier LSU OL
Emery Jones LSU OL
Mason Taylor LSU TE
Mike Green Marshall DL
Tai Felton Maryland WR
Dante Trader Jr. Maryland DB
Elijah Arroyo Miami TE
Damien Martinez Miami RB
Xavier Restrepo Miami WR
Jalen Rivers Miami OL
Donovan Edwards Michigan RB
Josaiah Stewart Michigan DL
William Wagner Michigan LS
Aireontae Ersery Minnesota OL
Jah Joyner Minnesota DL
Cody Lindenberg Minnesota LB
Armand Membou Missouri OL
Rayuan Lane III Navy DB
Thomas Fidone II Nebraska TE
Tommi Hill Nebraska DB
Ty Robinson Nebraska DL
Willie Lampkin North Carolina OL
Anthony Belton North Carolina State OL
Grey Zabel North Dakota State OL
Jack Kiser Notre Dame LB
Riley Leonard Notre Dame QB
RJ Oben Notre Dame DL
Billy Bowman Jr. Oklahoma DB
Ollie Gordon II Oklahoma State RB
Nick Martin Oklahoma State LB
Collin Oliver Oklahoma State LB
Trey Rucker Oklahoma State DB
Trey Amos Ole Miss DB
Jaxson Dart Ole Miss QB
Caden Davis Ole Miss K
Jared Ivey Ole Miss DL
Walter Nolen Ole Miss DL
Princely Umanmielen Ole Miss DL
Jeffrey Bassa Oregon LB
Jamaree Caldwell Oregon DL
Josh Conerly Jr. Oregon OL
Terrance Ferguson Oregon TE
Dillon Gabriel Oregon QB
Tez Johnson Oregon WR
Gavin Bartholomew Pittsburgh TE
Marcus Mbow Purdue OL
Jackson Slater Sacramento State OL
First Name Last Name School Pos.
Brashard Smith SMU RB
Jamaal Pritchett South Alabama WR
Kyle Kennard South Carolina DL
Demetrius Knight Jr. South Carolina LB
T.J. Sanders South Carolina DL
Melvin Smith Southern Arkansas DB
LeQuint Allen Syracuse RB
Justin Barron Syracuse DB
Jack Bech TCU WR
Bru McCoy Tennessee WR
Omarr Norman-Lott Tennessee DL
Barryn Sorrell Texas DL
Shemar Stewart Texas A&M DL
Caleb Rogers Texas Tech OL
Darius Alexander Toledo DL
Maxen Hook Toledo DB
Johnathan Edwards Tulane DB
Caleb Ransaw Tulane DB
Moliki Matavao UCLA TE
Oluwafemi Oladejo UCLA LB
Woody Marks USC RB
Jonah Monheim USC OL
Jaylin Smith USC DB
Karene Reid Utah LB
Junior Tafuna Utah DL
Jalen Royals Utah State WR
Jonas Sanker Virginia DB
Da’Quan Felton Virginia Tech WR
Jaylin Lane Virginia Tech WR
Aeneas Peebles Virginia Tech DL
Dorian Strong Virginia Tech DB
Bhayshul Tuten Virginia Tech RB
Kyle Williams Washington State WR
Austin Brinkman West Virginia LS
Wyatt Milum West Virginia OL
Upton Stout Western Kentucky DB
Bilhal Kone Western Michigan DB
Hunter Wohler Wisconsin DB