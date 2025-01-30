Senior Bowl 2025: Rosters, Coaches, Alumni, Eligibility, Selection Process and more

NFL draft hopefuls aim to boost their stock as they gear up for the 76th edition of the Senior Bowl, taking place this weekend in Mobile, Alabama. Widely considered the most prestigious college football all-star game, the Senior Bowl welcomes in the unofficial start of draft season.

Prepare for this weekend’s game with everything you need to know about Senior Bowl history, this year’s rosters, coaches, and more.

Where is the Senior Bowl 2025?

This year’s Senior Bowl will take place at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

What time is the Senior Bowl 2025?

Kick off for the 2025 Senior Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, February 1 at 2:30 PM ET.

Who won the Senior Bowl in 2024?

The National team defeated the American squad 16-7 in the 2024 Senior Bowl, where Broncos QB Bo Nix and Rams DT Braden Fiske were among the notable members of the winning team.

Who gets invited to the Senior Bowl?

Senior college football players from across the nation make up the majority of players invited to the Senior Bowl, with select juniors making up a small part of the event.

Per SeniorBowl.com, “The 2025 Senior Bowl includes athletes from every level of college football. These are the best-of-the-best from around the country.”

Can juniors play in the Senior Bowl?

The Senior Bowl is one of three all-star games that allows underclassmen with 2025 NFL Draft eligibility to participate, along with the East-West Shrine Bowl and HBCU Legacy Bowl. Prior to 2024, only fourth-year juniors who had completed their degree before Senior Bowl week could play in the game.

Do players get paid for the Senior Bowl?

Senior Bowl players are not paid. However, prospects can improve their NFL draft stock and directly impact how much money they can earn depending on where they are selected.

Who are the coaches for the Senior Bowl in 2025?

Cleveland Browns assistant head coach Bubba Ventrone will lead the American team, while New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will helm the National team.

How do they decide who coaches the Senior Bowl?

Per Seniorbowl.com, “This is the third year the Senior Bowl is implementing a “Coach Up” format where coordinators and assistant coaches are placed into elevated or different roles from the ones they currently hold with their respective clubs. Head coaches and general managers from all non-playoff teams and Wild Card round participants had the opportunity to nominate assistant coaches and those candidates were then selected by a group comprised of league office executives and representatives from the General Managers Advisory Committee. In total, at least one coach from 13 different teams that submitted nominations was chosen for this year’s game.”

What NFL players played in the 2024 Senior Bowl?

Here is the all-time roster dating back to 1950 on SeniorBowl.com.

Notable NFL players who participated in the 2024 Senior Bowl include Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr., Broncos QB Bo Nix, Chargers WR Ladd McConkey, Rams DT Braden Fiske, Eagles CB Quinyon Mitchell, and 49ers G Dominick Puni.

Who is in attendance at the Senior Bowl 2025?

There are 120+ prospects slated to attend the 2025 Senior Bowl, where representatives from all 32 NFL teams will be in attendance.