2025 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings and Performance Review: Travis Hunter, Will Johnson headline class

The 2025 NFL Draft cornerback class boasts plenty of length and speed highlighted by Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston running a 4.38s 40-yard dash.

Here is a collegiate performance analysis of the Top 10 options on the board, with the top-25 cornerbacks in the 2025 class ranked in order.

1. Travis Hunter, Colorado

Hunter was rated as the #1 overall prospect from the 2022 prep cycle, but opted to attend FCS Jackson State where his mentor Deion Sanders was the head coach. He followed Coach Prime to Colorado and had to make some adjustments in year one, allowing a 56.6% completion rate and five touchdowns while cutting his teeth at the Power Four level. Last year Hunter put it all together posting a pristine 90.3 coverage grade which ranked second-best in the P4, to go with 13 stops, four interceptions and a dirt-low 39.9 NFL passer rating against. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner excelled with a phenomenal 35.1% forced incompletion rate and 0.46 yards per coverage snap while also pitching in with 13 stops. His ball skills in coverage are premium, which you might expect from the class’ top receiving prospect. The fluidity of his hips and acceleration to drive on the ball and create disruption at the catch point is the best in the class, as he transitions freely and easily from backpedal to a dead sprint. He could stand to clean up an elevated 14.3% missed tackle rate, but he only missed 8.8% of tackles in 2023 and 0% in 2022, so that’s not a big concern. A generational two-way player the likes of which are rarely seen in the modern day NFL, Hunter is the best this cornerback class has to offer.

2. Will Johnson, Michigan

A blue-chip, five star recruit out of high school, Johnson (6’2/194) chose to attend his father’s alma mater, Michigan. He rewarded the Wolverines with a Freshman All-American campaign, recording 488 snaps, three interceptions and what would be a career-high 88.9 coverage grade. He then became the shutdown CB1 for Michigan’s CFP National Championship run in 2023, holding opponents to a sensational 30.9 NFL passer rating. He made it through five games in 2024 before succumbing to a turf toe injury that derailed his final season early, while a hamstring injury caused him to not run the 40-yard dash at the Combine or pro day. He allowed 12.2 yards per reception in 2024, which was a nice improvement from the 15.7 YPR he gave up in 2023, but his disappointing 48.7 tackle grade left much to be desired. Somewhat prone to taking chances and overrunning plays, which caused Johnson to post an elevated 15.7% missed tackle rate over his three years on campus. Long frame and strong enough to disrupt receiver’s tempo and break on the ball with a gambler’s mentality. Advanced natural instincts and play recognition led to pick-sixes against Fresno and USC. Johnson has the pedigree and traits to become a CB1 if he can avoid the nagging injuries.

3. Jahdae Barron, Texas

A local product from Austin, TX, Barron (5’11/194) arrived on campus in 2020 and proceeded to play 56 games over the next five years for the Longhorns. He was used in a slot corner/safety role for most of his first four years, only starting outside last year when he allowed a stingy 7.7 Yards Per Reception with a 7.9 ADOT and just three of the 37 receptions he surrendered going for 15+ yards. Barron only gave up more than 35 receiving yards in a game one time all year, and that was a lone coverage break for 43 yards on one reception versus Kentucky. Only 63 of his 541 snaps were in press man coverage, with Texas DC Kyle Flood employing a potent zone-heavy defense that ranked #1 nationally with 4.5 yards per dropback allowed. Strong tackler who stays square to the ball carrier and is tough to shake with a 9.1% missed tackle rate. He thrived in his new role, earning a 91st% cover grade with five interceptions and a superb 34.2 NFL passer rating allowed when targeted. Verified his exceptional tape with a 94th percentile 4.39s 40-yard dash and a solid 8.62 Relative Athletic Score. Is extremely instinctive and feels at home in zone, as his 91.5 zone grade will attest. At his best when he can read the play and peel off from primary responsibilities to cover multiple routes at once. As a movable chess piece who can line up all over the formation, Barron should be able to immediately step in and play heavy reps as a rookie.

4. Shavon Revel, ECU

A former two-way player and track star in high school, Revel (6’2/194) got his feet wet in 2022 before exploding on the scene in 2023 with a 22.9% force incompletion rate and 84th% coverage grade en route to First Team All-AAC accolades. Career 43% completion rate allowed with an average yards per reception of 17.1 yards, as Revel was frequently left on an island in press man coverage leading to a slew of downfield 1-on-1 targets. Fires downhill to disrupt screen passes, amassing 19 stops with a solid 5% missed tackle rate. A torn ACL prematurely ended his 2024 season, though he had earned an 85.3 cover grade at the time he went down. He thrives in press man situations where he can focus on locking down his assignment, but also has a 78th% zone grade so he’s scheme versatile. Walls off defenders using the sideline on go routes leaving little room for the receiver to make a play on the ball. Phenomenal ball tracking skills when turning and locating the ball downfield, allowing him to rake at the hands of wideouts and create PBU’s.Can be a tick slow breaking on throws in front of him in zone coverage. Feisty play style that causes him to run through the body of receivers, drawing flags. Multiple interception opportunities where he broke hard on a ball and had it in his sights, only for it to fall incomplete. Revel’s length and versatility will be highly valued by NFL franchises.

5. Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

Hairston (5’11/183) entered Kentucky as an unheralded three-star recruit who vaulted onto NFL Draft radars in 2023 when he led the SEC with five interceptions, two of which went for touchdowns, to go with 11 PBUs and a sterling 85.3 coverage grade. Last year a shoulder injury kept him to seven games, and he had trouble in coverage against South Carolina (89 yards), Texas (61 yards) and Louisville (84 yards). Hairston’s 66th% coverage grade and 21.8 yards per reception average injury indicates room for growth in his technique, but there’s no teaching his speed. His shoulder injury likely affected his willingness to be aggressive against the run, as his six missed tackles, 27.3% MTF rate and 38th% tackle grade will attest. An elite athlete, Hairston led all Combine participants with a 4.28s 40-yard dash along with a 39.5” vert and 10’09”, which were both 93rd% marks for a pristine 9.63 RAS. Good closing burst and can run downfield with just about anyone in addition to being a tenacious competitor that is aggressive when making plays on the ball. Tough to fool on deep routes and doesn’t waste steps reacting to routes. Tough to fool on deep shots and doesn’t waste steps reacting to feints and manipulation. Play strength got exposed by Matthew Golden and Ja’Corey Brooks, who effectively out leveraged Hairston on short and intermediate routes. His speed and ability to remain in phase downfield are Hairston’s core competencies, but he will get caught peeking into the backfield at times leaving him in recovery. Hairston is on the smaller side physically, but he’s as fleet-footed as it gets.

6. Trey Amos, Ole Miss

Amos (6’1/195) worked his way up to the SEC spending three seasons with Louisiana, where he allowed a sub-40% completion rate in each campaign, before getting the call up to Alabama in 2023. He assumed a reserve role with the tide, starting just one of 14 games despite a respectable 76.9 PFF defensive grade. Amos transferred to Ole Miss and ran with his new opportunity, logging career highs with 841 snaps, 13 PBU, 3 interceptions and a 54.5 NFL passer rating allowed. The First Team All-SEC performer also posted a strong 81.3 run defense grade and produced an exceptional 28.6% forced incompletion rate. He ran an 88th% 40-yard dash with a solid 8.37 RAS, though his 4.36s shuttle (36th%) wasn’t great. Amos is pretty balanced in terms of his versatility on the field, having demonstrated effectiveness in both zone and man. He is rarely stressed downfield thanks to a smooth backpedal and is savvy on third downs, sitting on routes and not getting run off the sticks. If there’s a prevailing critique it probably stems from his tendency in zone to sag off receivers on in-breaking routes, preferring to read the quarterback. Amos flashed the tools to become a weekly starting cornerback and has one of the higher floors of this CB group.

7. Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame

Morrison (6’0/193) had one of the great debuts in Irish history, earning Freshman All-American honors, recording an 82.2 cover grade and six interceptions which was the most by a ND defender since 2012. He allowed just seven plays of 15+ yards on 87 targets/39 receptions over the last two seasons, in addition to an excellent 18.4 QBR allowed last year. 63.3% of his cover snaps were in press man situations, which he thrived in and was often left to fend for himself on an island by DC/HC Marcus Freeman. Morrison’s 2024 campaign was cut short due to a torn labrum in his left hip, which kept him from testing and somewhat clouds his profile in the short term. He transitions smoothly in go-ball situations as opposed to navigating short and intermediate routes, as he had some trouble with more shifty, deceptive receivers. Showed natural ball skills and is pretty clean in his fundamentals, which helps to minimize mistakes. However, he needs to add strength and improve leverage in order to handle alpha NFL wide receivers.

8. Darien Porter, Iowa State

A former high school track star who won the Iowa state 400-meters championship as a junior, Porter ( spent most of his first three of his six collegiate seasons as a receiver who saw sparse playing time before switching sides to play cornerback. Despite only starting seven games, he was extremely productive on a per-play basis, registering three interceptions and two PBU on just 17 targets. Long and rangy frame helps him stay in phase downfield and rarely gets beat. His .34 yards allowed per coverage snap and 3.7 NFL passer rating allowed are both absurd marks and indicative of Porter’s standout 2024 campaign. He is still adjusting to the defensive side of the ball though, with Porter recording an unsightly 20.8% missed tackle rate. Verified his freaky traits with a 9.99 Relative Athletic Score that blew away the rest of the CB group. Does an excellent job turning his head around and locating the ball downfield, as he did on a textbook interception against Texas Tech, showing his wide receiver caliber hands. A long and fleet athlete who ramps up to speed quickly which allows him to catch up when in a trailing position. Demonstrates a good feel for the position, as he smartly peeled off a deep route vs. Miami to deflect a pass into an interception. Though he’s an older prospect that has to adjust to the rigors of the position, Porter has the verified athletic tools to hold down a starting role if he continues on his developmental path..

9. Azareye’h Thomas, Florida State

Azareye’h has NFL bloodlines being the younger brother of Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas. He started just one game in 2023 despite racking up 10 PBU for an unbeaten FSU team before ascending to the top of the depth chart last year. Thomas responded with 52 tackles, 16 stops and a 22.6% forced incompletion rate. Longest reception he allowed in 2024 was 21 yards, with an average of 8.3 yards per reception when targeted. The Honorable Mention All-ACC performer did surrender a 50% open target rate, which is down from 26% in 2023. He ran a 50th% 4.56s 40-yard dash with a 70th% 4.21s shuttle for a respectable 8.16 RAS. Prototypical, filled out frame with long, probing 32 3/8th” arms to harass receivers at the catch point. Loose hips help him adjust on the fly and Thomas likes to pop opposing receivers and get up in their kitchen on press reps. Loping strides can cause problems tracking thorough breaks and marginal speed could cause problems staying attached on go-balls. A still young and emerging player who is just 20 years old, Thomas has dependable CB2 potential

10. Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech

Strong (6’1/185) played five seasons logging an astounding 2,770 reps, putting himself on the NFL radar in 2023 by allowing just nine receptions on 33 targets with a miniscule 11.8 NFL passer rating and 26 yards after catch surrendered over 710 snaps for an 83rd% cover grade. Last year he was targeted 13.4% of the time on 387 cover snaps allowing a 38.5% completion rate and a fantastic 15.4 defensive QBR. Just 10 stops in the last two seasons spanning 1,458 snaps backup his struggles getting off blocks and losing containment in run support. Didn’t exhibit advanced athletic traits in testing, posting a 71st% 4.50s 40-yard dash and a 9’08” broad jump (27th%) with no agility tests. Strong weighed in at a 38th% 185 pounds with his 59 NFL NextGen stats grade RAS ranking a dismal 30th amongst Combine performers. In coverage he scrapes at receiver’s hands at the catch point and has mirroring ability, but is better when the play is in front of him due to tight hips. Strong is a cagey former receiver whose instincts and slight frame makes him more appealing in a zone coverage scheme.

11. Denzel Burke, Ohio State

12. Jacob Parrish, Kansas State

13. Zy Alexander, LSU

14. Nohl Williams, Cal

15. Cobee Bryant, Kansas

16. Tommi Hill, Nebraska

17. Caleb Ransaw, Tulane

18. Quincy RIley, Louisville

19. Elijah Huzzie, UNC

20. O’Donnell Fortune, South Carolina

21. Jaylin Smith, USC

22. Fentrell Cypress II, FSU

23. Robert Longerbeam, Rutgers

24. Mac McWilliams, UCF

25. Jason Marshall Jr, Florida