2025 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Titans take Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders slides in Kyle Dvorchak’s mock

The 2025 NFL Draft is less than a month away. That, of course, means I need to squeeze in as many mock drafts as possible before Tennessee takes the podium. Here is how I see the draft playing out if it were to happen today.

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

All signs point to the Titans holding firm with the No. 1 overall pick and taking Ward. His odds of being the first pick have moved to -20000 and the chatter of New York moving up has all but died. This pick appears to be set in stone.

2. Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The draft starts here with the first pick seemingly decided. Carter is one of the two blue-chip players in the draft at positions of value along with Travis Hunter. Cleveland extended Myles Garrett, but you can never have too many premier pass-rushers.

3. New York Giants: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

The Giants’ additions of Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson won’t preclude them from drafting a quarterback, but Wilson was convinced he was the starter in his introductory press conference.

Official. #Giants QB Russell Wilson: “I expect to be the starter.” pic.twitter.com/cEZNpOZU0C — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 26, 2025

It doesn’t sound like he expects someone to push him for the job out of the gate. If quarterback is ruled out for now, Colorado’s two-way phenom is the obvious pick.

4. New England Patriots: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The Pats will be disappointed to see Hunter and Carter off the board, but perhaps it’s for the best. Their hand would be forced into taking the best offensive lineman on the board, giving Drake Maye more protection after he logged a sack rate over nine percent as a rookie.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The Jags have loads of needs, so it’s best player available for Duval. Graham isn’t on the same tier as Carter or Hunter, but he is a high-end defensive tackle prospect who has seemingly put some space between himself and the next best player on the board during the draft process.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

It’s the chalk pick for a reason. Pete Carroll wanted nothing more than to establish it in Seattle. In Vegas, Carroll brought in Chip Kelly as his offensive coordinator. Kelly’s offense spreads defenses out just to gash them up the middle with the run. Jeanty was built in a lab for this offense.

7. New York Jets: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The Jets signed sack-taking machine Justin Fields in free agency, putting extra pressure on their offensive line for the upcoming season. Campbell’s underwhelming arm length became a big talking point at the combine, but he may have silenced the critics by stretching out to 33 inches at his pro day.

Will Campbell's measurements:



Pro day: 33" arm, 77 2/8 wing

Combine: 32 5/8" arm, 77 3/8 wing https://t.co/iad81PE25R — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 26, 2025

Campbell’s film grades are phenomenal and he was a three-year starter at left tackle in the SEC. I think teams are more likely to write off the arm length than they are to focus on it.

8. Carolina Panthers: Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

The Walker hype has been a steady march toward the top 10 of the NFL draft. Grinding the Mocks has him as the second EDGE off the board on average and the ninth overall player.

Walker began the process as a potential linebacker after splitting his time at Georgia between off-ball linebacker and EDGE. But his rise has coincided with more draftniks seeing him as a true difference-maker when getting after opposing quarterbacks. If that is the case, he’s a perfectly reasonable top 10 selection.

9. New Orleans Saints: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Ryan Ramczyk appears to be headed for retirement while former first-round pick Trevor Penning has failed to pan out. Like Campebll, Banks was a three-year starter at left tackle and faced high-end competition in college. Installing him on the left would let the Saints move Taliese Fuaga back to right tackle, where he played exclusively in college.

10. Chicago Bears: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

The run on tackles forces Chicago to look elsewhere with the No. 10 overall pick. Stewart wasn’t productive in college, registering just 4.5 sacks over three seasons. But the advanced numbers - pressures and pass-rush win rate - are much kinder to him, as is the film.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The 49ers fielded a below-average pass-rush last year by pressure and sack rate. That was before they parted ways with multiple defenders in the offseason. Williams gives new DC Robert Saleh a dynamic pass-rusher teeming with upside to pair with Nick Bosa.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Cowboys are shockingly thin at multiple positions on offense, but none more so than WR2. Jalen Tolbert showed little as a starter last year and KaVontae Turpin is capped at WR3 duties. McMillan is a big-bodied outside receiver who commands downfield targets, clearing out space for CeeDee Lamb to continue dominating on short and intermediate looks.

13. Miami Dolphins: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The Dolphins would love to see lineman at the top of their board when it’s their time to pick, but I doubt they have anyone left worth taking this early. Instead, they turn to another position of need: cornerback. Johnson has been heralded as the CB2 of this class for most of the pre-draft process. Though his stock seems to be falling slightly, I don’t see another cornerback leaping him. Johnson looks the part of an NFL CB1 at 6-foot-2,194 pounds and moves extremely well for his size.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Indy has taken half measures at tight end for years and has gotten the results you would expect. No Colts tight end has topped 500 yards since Eric Ebron in 2018. Warren will be an instant safety valve for Anthony Richardson (or Daniel Jones) and can also contribute on the ground, both as a blocker and a ball-carrier. He ran 26 times for 218 yards and four scores in 2024 on top of clearing 1,000 yards through the air.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Barron was a likely first-round pick heading into the Combine and cemented his spot on day one with a 4.39 40-yard dash en route to an 8.8 Relative Athletic Score (RAS). The former Longhorn was a successful nickel corner for multiple seasons before breaking out in 2024 after moving to the outside. He can take on whatever role Atlanta’s talent-deprived defense needs as a rookie.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

This draft class is generally considered a weak one, leading to players at non-premium positions being mocked higher than most years. That trend continues with Campbell, an inside linebacker with the athleticism and production to be elite at the next level. Campbell totaled five sacks in 2024 and picked off one pass in back-to-back seasons. With a 9.87 RAS, he looks like the type of player who can make a difference in the pros, even at a devalued position.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Things are continuing to devolve between the Bengals’ front office and EDGE Trey Hendrickson. The team has all but said he should be happy with what they offered him.

Asked Bengals exec Katie Blackburn if the team and Trey Hendrickson could find a contract everything could be happy with after paying the WRs: pic.twitter.com/da0TgmIeFC — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) April 2, 2025

Hendrickson, in turn, voiced his frustrations in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. All of this is to say Cincy could be in the market for a new pass-rusher by the time draft night rolls around.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Seahawks signed Cooper Kupp to a three-year deal but can get out of it as early as next offseason. Kupp’s skill set also overlaps closely with that of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Golden’s, on the other hand, is the complete opposite. He has 4.29 wheels and makes his money on deep shots from the outside. The biggest knock on him is that his stats aren’t likely to live up to the space he creates, which works well for a Seahawks offense centered around JSN out of the slot.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Starks was a five-star prospect coming out of high school and proved the scouts right time and time again, starting all three seasons at Georgia. He totaled six TFLs, as many interceptions, and 17 pass breakups during his time as a Bulldog. Starks would be an immediate impact safety starting alongside Antoine Winfield Jr.

20. Denver Broncos: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

If you’re mock draft doesn’t have Sean Payton getting his “Joker”, you’re doing something wrong. The Broncos signed Evan Engram earlier this offseason, filling that need on a short-term basis. A need they haven’t filled is running back, and the team has already told us that move is coming via the draft.

#Broncos GM George Paton on the 2025 RB draft class:



“It’s a strong class… We’ll get a back in this draft.” pic.twitter.com/SUU0NOzpLM — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) April 1, 2025

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

I strongly considered having the Steelers take a quarterback here, but I still believe Aaron Rodgers ultimately signs in Pittsburgh and they run back the dusty veteran experiment for another year. PFF charted Nolen with the eighth-most pressures and the third-most stops among interior defensive linemen last year. He will be a day one starter for a Steelers team designed to win low-scoring games.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

LA has blocking tight end Will Dissly on the roster plus Tyler Conklin, but neither player is a long-term solution to the position. Loveland is a top-notch pass-catcher who accounted for over 40 percent of Michigan’s passing output in 10 games last year. He also played under Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh for two seasons.

23. Green Bay Packers: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

Jaire Alexander is, at best, on thin ice with the Packers and on the way out at worst. He has struggled to stay healthy for years and Green Bay’s front office has seemingly grown tired of his unavailability. Even if he remains with the Packers for another year, Green Bay needs a long-term plan at corner. Hairston is an elite playmaker with six interceptions and three pick-sixes to his name in less than two full seasons as a starter.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Minnesota brought back Vikings lifer Harrison Smith in free agency but let fellow safety Cam Bynum walk. At 36 years old, Smith is also nearing the end of his career. Emmanwori was a defensive weapon at South Carolina, totaling four picks and two pick-sixes in his final season. He then obliterated the Combine with a perfect 10.0 RAS, highlighted by a 4.38 40-yard dash at 6-3. 22o pounds.

Nick Emmanwori is a SS prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored an unofficial 10.00 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1 out of 1079 SS from 1987 to 2025.



Splits projected, times unofficial. Pending agis and bench, could be a new top guy!https://t.co/WDmbwaGk56 pic.twitter.com/53Vx9vR7dx — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 28, 2025

25. Houston Texans: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Stefon Diggs left in free agency and Tank Dell may not play in 2025. The Texans acquired Christian Kirk as a short-term fix at wideout, but Kirk has one year left on his current deal. Egbuka is a ready-made NFL slot receiver who played with C.J. Stroud at Ohio State. Stroud went to bat for Tank Dell on draft night ahead of his rookie season and gets his way again with Egbuka.

26. New York Giants (trade with the LA Rams): Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

As previously mentioned, the Giants are still live to take a quarterback, they’re simply less likely to do so with the third pick. If Sanders makes it into the mid-20s, I fully expect Giants GM Joe Schoen, who is on the hottest of seats heading into 2025, to start making calls. The Vikings and Rams are both tremendously light on draft capital because of prior trades, making them potential partners for a team looking to move up. The Giants would be moving up from pick No. 34, meaning they would likely need to give up a third-round pick and potentially more to swing this deal.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Grey Zabel, OG, North Dakota State

The Ravens lost left guard Patrick Mekari in free agency and haven’t made any notable moves to replace him. At 6-6, 305 pounds, Zabel has a tackle frame and the experience to back it up. He started at left tackle in 2024 and has previously started at right tackle. However, he also has experience at left guard, meaning he could take on that role as a rookie before succeeding Ronnie Stanley down the road.

28. Detroit Lions: James Pearce, EDGE, Tennessee

Detroit released EDGE Za’Darius Smith and didn’t make any major additions to backfill Smith’s role in free agency. That leaves the team in need of another pass-rusher to put a real threat opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Pearce is an explosive defender who totaled 17.5 sacks in two years as a starter. He backed up the tape at the combine by running a 4.47 40-yard dash at 6-5, 245 pounds.

29. Cleveland Browns (trade with the Washington Commanders): Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Cleveland seemingly has enough organizational stability for GM Andrey Berry and HC Kevin Stefanski to survive another down year, allowing them to draft a blue chip player at a position other than quarterback early. However, if they see a potential starter at quarterback falling to the end of the first round, I would bet on them moving up to stop the slide. Dart thrived in Lane Kiffin’s quarterback-friendly system at Ole Miss and may need some time to adjust to the pace and style of the NFL. Still, he has the physical tools to be a difference-maker as a thrower and he brings some rushing juice to the table.

30. Buffalo Bills: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

This is simply a best player available pick for a team that is making an effort to improve its defensive line this offseason. The Bills were a below-average team in pressure rate last year and ranked 29th in pressure-to-sack rate. Grant totaled 7.5 sacks over the past two seasons despite being the second-best defensive tackle at Michigan. He’s also strong against the run. Grant would serve as the likely successor to DaQuan Jones, who is 34 years old and entering the final year of his current deal.

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The Eagles have built through the trenches for years and have been rewarded nearly every time. The 2025 NFL Draft should be no different. At 6-5. 310 pounds with a sub-5.0 40-yard dash, Harmon can do a little bit of everything. He played across the line at Oregon and has the size to stuff runs with enough speed to pursue passers. He would slot in as a replacement for Milton Williams, who left for New England in free agency.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

It’s going to take a lot for me not to mock a tackle to the Chiefs with this pick. Their offensive line fell apart at the end of 2024, resulting in a career-high in sacks for Patrick Mahomes in a single game, that being six in the Super Bowl. Simmons would compete with free agent addition Jalyon Moore for the starting left tackle spot during the summer. The Chiefs could also pencil in Moore as the starter and draft a guard to replace Joe Thuney. The top guard on almost everyone’s board at this point will be Alabama’s Tyler Booker.