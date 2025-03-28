2025 NFL Draft: Abdul Carter, Mike Green, Mykel Williams headline EDGE rankings

While the 2025 NFL Draft is considered to be deep at running back, interior offensive and defensive line, certainly Edge is where the cupboard is fully stocked with talent.

While Abdul Carter is the lock down, no doubt Edge1 from this class, there’s plenty of speculation as to how the rest of the position group lines up.

Here is how I rank the Top-25 of the 2025 NFL Draft class heading into April.

1. Abdul Carter, Penn State

Carter (6’3/250) has been a force since he stepped on campus in Happy Valley, earning Freshman All-American recognition with 10.5 TFL’s and 6.5 sacks. He played linebacker during his first two campaigns, earning 1st Team All-Big Ten accolades, before moving to Edge last year. Carter continued to excel at the new position and was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year while accruing 12 sacks and a FBS-leading 23.5 tackles for loss to go with a 92.4 PFF pass rush grade that ranked number one nationally. He posted an elite 22.9% win rate with a 19.4% pressure rate while ranking 2nd nationally in both pressures (66) and stops (43). Carter didn’t test at the Combine, but after 16 games versus high level competition there’s no question about his talent, grit and determination. The Philadelphia, PA native has a breakneck get off that puts opposing tackles at an immediate disadvantage, allowing him to dictate the engagement and slip blocks. An impactful punch and educated hands free Carter up to flash prototype agility and closing speed. Though not a full-sized edge setter, Carter’s incredible twitch and flexibility will help him become an instant difference making DE1 at the NFL level.

2. Mike Green, Marshall

Originally a three-star prospect who was enrolled at Virginia for his first two collegiate seasons, Green (6’3/248) transferred to Marshall in 2023 after logging just 38 snaps at UVA. His ability to slip blocks and cause disruption in the run game stood out in his first Sun Belt campaign, earning a superb 90.2 run defense grade with 26 stops in 2023. It all came together for him last year, leading the nation with 17 sacks while accruing 59 pressures and was one of just eight players in the nation with a pass rush win rate above 20%. While Green ranked third nationally with a 91.4 pass rush grade, he was also an exceptional run defender, having accrued 32 stops on run plays which led all FBS edge rushers. He backed up the prodigious numbers he posted in Sun Belt play by dominating the Senior Bowl practices against a cast of highly regarded Power Four blockers. His pro day workout featured an incredible 6.85s 3-cone drill (95th%) and a 4.25s short shuttle to go with 28 bench reps (91st%). Green wins on the edge with speed and unnatural agility that helps him elude the grasp of blockers and forge an unimpeded path to the quarterback. He employs a series of well-honed pass rush maneuvers to free himself up, and is strong enough to power through blockers who overset to compensate for Green’s athleticism. His vast war chest of pass rush moves and freaky agility make Green a tantalizing DE1 prospect despite playing against G5 competition.

3. Mykel Williams, Georgia

A consensus top-50 high school recruit, Williams (6’5/260) stepped in right away playing 15 games for the National Champs and making the 2022 Freshman All-America team. He would go on to receive Second Team All-SEC recognition each of the last two years while shuttling between three tech and Edge thanks to his lengthy 34 3/8th” arms and prodigious play strength. His length can lead to a high pad level at times, with rangy blockers popping him in the chest and knocking him off his rush line. Despite a rocked up frame that’s ideal for NFL base edge work, Williams is still raw in his development and posted a modest 11.7% pass rush win rate last year with 26 pressures in 249 pass reps. He’s farther along as a run defender, having posted 80th+ percentile run D grade in each of the last two seasons with a team-leading 15.0 havoc plays created. Williams’ brisk first step and pro-ready power will play immediately at the next level, especially in run support where he has a penchant for rag-dolling blockers. Ideally his hand fighting and pass rush skills evolve, as Williams has all the tools to become an every down base Edge player in the NFL.

4. James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

Pearce Jr. (6’5/245) was considered the 11th ranked high school player from the class of 2022 according to On3. The Charlotte, NC native came of age as a sophomore in 2023, accruing 52 pressures with the second-highest PFF pass rush grade (91.9) among Power Five Edge defenders despite starting just three games on the year. He followed that up with another sensational campaign posting 55 pressures, 13.0 TFL and 7.5 sacks en route to receiving First Team All-SEC accolades for a second consecutive season. Averaged a scorching 22.6% pressure rate with an 89th% pass rush grade in addition to an 84th percentile grade in run support. His prodigious athleticism was verified at the Combine with Pearce Jr. running a blazing 4.47s 40-yard dash and 1.58s 10-yard split which are both 99th percentile marks among historical Edge defenders. Pearce Jr. accelerates around the hoop with blinding speed which puts blockers at an immediate disadvantage off the snap. He’s elusive in run defense and gets off on the snap like a rocket. While Pearce Jr. is extremely quick, he’s a little light for his 6’5” height at 245 pounds which can cause him to get overpowered when blockers manage to get a firm grasp of him. If he can add 5-10 functional pounds to help him deal with NFL caliber tackles, Pearce Jr. could develop into a pocket wrecking 3-4 OLB.

5. Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

It seems like every class has a supremely talented and athletic Edge defender whose measurables overshadow their on-field production. Stewart (6’5/247) only recorded 2.0 sacks in each of his last two seasons, while posting a disappointing 44.7 tackle grade and a dismal 26.9% career missed tackle rate according to PFF. However, Stewart’s 88.2 run grade and 39 pressures indicate he was creating havoc in the backfield despite the modest sack numbers, having earned a positive grade on 24% of rushing snaps. His draft stock shot up with a dominant Senior Bowl showing followed by a perfect 10.0 Relative Athletic Score he posted at the Combine. It’s easy to see why Stewart is a tantalizing prospect, as his physical profile and speed/power combo are legitimately rare. However his pass rush toolkit is unrefined and consists of mostly a well timed bull rush where he simply overpowers his opponent. Stewart’s raw athletic traits will help him get by until he polishes up his move set and becomes a fully formed Edge..

6. Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

Hailing from Williamstown, NJ, Ezeiruaku (6’2.5/248) stayed in the northeast for school and hit the ground running, earning Second Team All-ACC recognition as a sophomore with 14.5 RFLs and 8.5 sacks for the Eagles in 2022. This year his play ascended to elite levels, recording an 18.2% win rate with 62 pressures (6th in FBS) and 16.5 sacks which was the second-highest mark in the country. Varied rush package with an array of moves to draw from, including an incredible hop/chop technique that was almost unstoppable at the college level. Posted a pair of outrageous 96th% agility times with a 4.19s shuttle and 6.94s 3-Cone for a solid 7.98 Relative Athletic Score His lack of prototypical Edge height/weight are offset by abnormally long 34” arms and 96th percentile agility tests. Scrapes down the line well in run support and is able to dart around blockers to make plays, as is evidenced by the 42 stops (3rd in FBS) and 8.1% missed tackle rate he posted this year. Expertly uses blockers’ momentum against them, flashing an outside rush before crossing the face of his opponent and laying a hit on the quarterback.While not overpowering, Ezeiraku Jolts tackles with well-timed punches then jacks them up with his elongated 34” arms. Scrapes down the line well in run support and is able to dart around blockers to make plays, as is evidenced by the 42 stops (3rd in FBS) and 8.1% missed tackle rate he posted this year. While his smooth, fluid play style confounds blockers, he’s not blindingly fast which could limit him to DE2 status opposite a more complete DE1.

7. Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss

Umanmielen (6’4/244) was a top-10 Edge recruit who spent his first four years at Florida, earning Second Team All-SEC recognition in 2023 before taking off for Mississippi. Ultra productive pass rushing machine who posted a 22.9% win rate, 100 pressures in 2023 and 2024 combined and four straight seasons with a pass rush grade of 83.0 or higher. Likes to work upfield and spin back to the inside where he has a 40.6% win rate to create havoc plays and cleanup and secondary sack opportunities. He tested well at the Combine with 96th percentile jumps, a 1.61s 10-yard split (90th%) and a 4.72s 40-yard dash (83rd%) for a combined 8.90 Relative Athletic Score. Advanced bend allows Umanmielen to dip around blockers and storm the backfield. Varies his tempo and will slow-walk his way into a rush before exploding inside/outside depending on how the OT reacts. Doesn’t have the rooted base to fully utilize his 33 7/8th” arms to lock out and shed blockers in run support, which could limit his playing time in run situations. With his advanced athleticism, but lack of overall play strength, Umanmielen has all the makings of a pin your ears back and get after the quarterback passing down specialist.

8. Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

Scourton (6’3/257) had an elite 90.9 pass rush grade with 42 pressures in 2023 for Purdue before transferring to A&M. While he performed admirably earning First Team All-SEC accolades, Scourton’s pressure rate dropped from 17.1% to 12% and his 80.6 pass rush grade was a 10% drop from the previous season. Dense frame that is tough to move in the run game, allowing him to eat blocks and clog rush lanes. Loves to set up blockers by running the loop a few times before deploying a sharp inside spin move that won 54.8% of the time. Secondary moves utilize a spirited hop/chop with ample use of hesitations to keep blockers off balance so he can get inside their pads and push the pocket. He gets stuck on blocks if his initial salvo doesn’t land and has fairly tight hips which affects flexibility. Billed at 280 pounds during his college career, he lost 20+ pounds since the season in order to improve his draft stock. Scourton is an adequate power rusher with functional quickness and agility, but doesn’t have the freaky bend and acceleration NFL teams covet in a full-time Edge player.

9. Josaiah Stewart, Michigan

A two-time All-Sun Belt performer in 2021 and 2022, Stewart transferred to Michigan in 2023 recording 8.5 TFLs and 5.5 sacks as a reserve.. Last year he earned Second Team All-Big Ten nod with 8.5 sacks, 13.0 TFL and a 92.3 pass rush grade that ranked second nationally to only Adbul Carter (92.4). Posted a dominant 27.7% overall win rate and was extremely productive when he would occasionally throw a bull rush at opponents, recording a lethal 26.3% pressure rate. His jaw dropping 42.4% win rate on true pass sets is one of the highest marks of the last half decade. Stubby at 6’1/249 with 31 7/8th” arms, but a feisty, tireless player who explodes into contact and is more than willing to bow up in run support. Uses his low center of gravity to get underneath blockers’ pads, coupling a fierce bull rush with the fast twitch athleticism to run the hoop. Aggressive, punishing play style and is unnaturally powerful for his size, going after 300+ pound tackles in run support when many players his size would try to dip around blocks. While Stewart has size limitations, his tough, frenetic play style should translate to a consistent passing down 3-4 outside linebacker role.

10. Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

A true blue chip, five star recruit who was ranked as the fourth overall player from the 2021 high school prep class, Sawyer (6’4/260) played in all 55 of Ohio State’s games during his collegiate tenure. Sawyer’s 90.5 PFF overall grade ranked 6th among FBS Edge defenders, while his 64 pressures was the fourth-most in the nation during OSU’s National Championship run. Impressive play strength, grabs blockers with his powerful hands and tosses them aside to pursue. Moveset isn’t particularly diverse, relying on strength and technique to rack up wins on the rush. Most effective pass rush move is when he crosses the face of tackles and takes an inside rush line, accruing a dominant 40.5% win rate on such plays despite taking an inside path just 11% of the time. Primarily lined up on the right side, the Second Team All-Big Ten performer recorded 82nd percentile run defense grades in each of the last two seasons. He didn’t test at the Combine, but his arms measured in at a suboptimal 31 ¾” which is going to affect his ability to land punches against outstretched tackles. Strong and proportioned enough to lock-out and disengage to make stops, but can sometimes be a tick behind the snap count. Sawyer has the pedigree and physical profile to be a credible base 43 defensive end if he can overcome his relatively short arms.

11. JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State

Premium five-star high school recruit who became a program legend with three consecutive First Team All-Big Ten Conference selections. Exceptional 10.7% missed tackle rate with 39 stops bolstered his 87.2 run defense grade. Rose to the occasion in big games, racking up 20 pressures in the two games at Oregon and Tennessee, while registering 6.5 sacks in the CFP Playoff. Tuimoloau has been extremely productive and durable, posting 21.5 TFLs with 12.5 sacks last year for the National Champs. However, a subpar 11.8% win rate and modest 77.8 pass rush grade reflect Tuimoloau’s underdeveloped toolkit that could restrict his NFL upside. His rush plan is centered around brute strength with some tempo changes and a few reliable go-to moves to rely upon. He will hesitate at the snap as bait then rip inside and toss out a credible ghost move after setting blockers up. Tuimoloau got the requisite power edge profile to be a productive NFL contributor, but needs to develop more as a complete rusher

12. Jared Ivey, Ole Miss

Played at Georgia Tech for his first two seasons, starting 11 games with 32 tackles and 6 TFLs as a redshirt freshman in 2021. He then spent the next three seasons as a fixture on the Ole Miss defensive line, sliding between three tech and Edge while recording a team-high 11.5 TFLs in 2023. The Suwanee, GA native raised his game last year playing almost exclusively Edge and earning a pristine 90.6 overall defensive grade that ranked top-10 nationally. A smothering finisher, Ivey missed just five tackles in the last two seasons spanning 1,102 snaps and 46 stops. A model of consistency, he recorded a 72nd percentile pass rush grade in each of his five collegiate campaigns. Possesses a long-cut 6’6/274 frame with 33 ½ inch arms after being billed at 285 at Ole Miss. Moves very fluidly for his size, didn’t think he was that heavy at first glance. Played a good deal of 3-Tech, and did well penetrating but he can get high sometimes affecting his base in run support. Athletic and cagey, but doesn’t isn’t fortified when taking on pulling guards and double teams. His positional versatility and ability to create havoc in the pass game from multiple alignments should keep him employed for a long time.

12:35 NFL draft just is hundreds of lottery tickets Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss what a gamble the draft is, why some first-round picks don’t pan out, what factors are at play for a rookie to succeed and more.

13. Landon Jackson, Arkansas

14. Bradyn Swinson, LSU

15. Jordan Burch, Oregon

16. David Walker, Central Arkansas

17. Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA

18. Kyle Kennard, South Carolina

19. Kaimon Rucker, North Carolina

20. Ashton Gilotte, Louisville

21. Baryn Sorrell, Texas

22. Tyler Baron, Miami

23. Elijah Roberts, SMU

24. Quandarrius Robinson, Alabama

25. Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State