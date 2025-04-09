2025 NFL Mock Draft: Pats go Tetairoa McMillan, Shedeur Sanders falls out of Round 1 if Connor Rogers were GM

Mock drafts often serve two primary purposes: introduce prospects and predict what teams will do in Round 1 of the NFL draft. To break it up once per year, I decide to sit in the GM chair for every team to make picks based on what I would do.

It’s fun to look back at last year’s edition , where there are a fair mix of hits and misses. Let’s give it another shot with the 2025 version.

1. Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

We were spoiled with last year’s quarterback class, and it has wrongfully taken some of the shine off of Cam Ward as a prospect. He has the arm, playmaking ability, and demeanor to lead Tennessee for a long time.

2. Cleveland Browns

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Hunter is my number one overall player in this draft, making this a pretty easy choice for Cleveland here. The real question becomes if he plays more receiver or corner for them, as he sits atop both of those groups in my position rankings.

3. New York Giants

Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Giants have a good edge rush duo in Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, but Carter is simply too talented to pass up here. In this scenario they could explore a Thibodeaux trade, bringing back another asset to use in this draft.

4. New England Patriots

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

All right, let’s start to spice this up. After the three players above, the tier of prospect starts to level off a bit. While many have bailed on being excited about McMillan, I’m not ready to waver. New England needs to get Drake Maye a big, physical perimeter target. McMillan and Stefon Diggs would be a much-needed improvement at wide receiver, and they can capitalize on the depth of the offensive line class on Day 2.

Inside McMillan’s strengths, Egbuka’s ‘polish’ Connor Rogers and Nicole Auerbach unpack the top wide receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft, including why Tetairoa McMillan reminds Connor of Courtland Sutton, the intelligence of Emeka Egbuka and more.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

Graham is a force in the trenches, showing off strength against the run and relentless effort rushing the passer. Jacksonville’s front four becomes a huge advantage with this pick.

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

I understand why most fanbases prefer to wait on running back, but Jeanty is special. The Raiders would potentially have the best tight end in the league, a top 3-5 running back and a big upgrade under center in Geno Smith. I think this roster is much better than it gets credit for and while they need a cornerback, taking one here feels like a reach.

7. New York Jets

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The Jets have a glaring hole at right tackle and the best one in the draft is staring them in the face at this spot in Membou. With him and Justin Fields added to this offense, the run game should be much improved under new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand.

03:10 Inside the top O-linemen in 2025 NFL Draft Connor Rogers and Nicole Auerbach take a closer look at the standout offensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft, including Armand Membou, Kelvin Banks, Will Campbell, Tyler Booker and more.

8. Carolina Panthers

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

I think the talent gap between Mike Green and Abdul Carter is closer than Green to the next pass rush prospect. He wins in so many different ways and has violent hands against the run.

9. New Orleans Saints

Will Campbell, OL, LSU

In this scenario Campbell slots right into left guard for New Orleans, where I think his ceiling is highest. A duo of him and last year’s first-rounder Taliese Fuaga is an easy pathway to punching the opposition in the mouth in the run game.

10. Chicago Bears

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Banks has started at left tackle since he was a true freshman at 18 years old, and held that spot over three seasons, which is an impressive feat considering the quality of tape he’s posted. His hand placement can get erratic, but he is a battle tested, athletic left tackle. This would complete quite the makeover this offseason for the Bears’ offensive line.

11. San Francisco 49ers

Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Robert Saleh loves explosive playmakers who are constantly in attack mode for his front seven. With Walker, he’d get even more speed at off-ball linebacker but can have him pin his ears back and rush the passer in third-and-long scenarios.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

I like the idea of taking an offensive lineman in this spot for Dallas, but my three options that all made sense are off the board. With Warren, the Cowboys get tougher in the trenches but also add their potential No. 2 pass catcher. Jake Ferguson is entering a contract year, but 12 personnel with him and Warren would be dangerous in 2025.

‘Need an army’ to tackle star TE Warren Connor Rogers and Nicole Auerbach explain why Tyler Warren is a top pick across the board in the 2025 NFL Draft, including what his versatility offers NFL teams.

13. Miami Dolphins

Malaki Starks, SAF, Georgia

This is a scenario where a player worth taking in the top 15 matches a dire need for Miami. Starks is very fluid on the backend and handled a lot of different roles in Georgia’s secondary. He’d be an instant impact player for the Dolphins’ defense.

14. Indianapolis Colts

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

If the Colts walk out of this draft with one of Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland, it’s a massive win for their offense. Either would be a big-bodied, reliable target in the middle of the field.

15. Atlanta Falcons

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Campbell has always had size and speed, but this year he showed off pre-snap awareness and instincts. He impacts the game in so many different ways from the middle of the defense and can even rush the quarterback a bit on passing downs.

16. Arizona Cardinals

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

If you strictly went off the 2023 tape, Johnson looked like a no-brainer top five pick in this class. Unfortunately, an injury-impacted 2024 season has led to his stock taking a hit, but at this pick it’s a worthy gamble for Arizona. At his best, Johnson is a physical outside cornerback with ball skills who can change a game at any moment.

11:11 Inside the top CB prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft Connor Rogers and Nicole Auerbach assess the best cornerbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including two-way star Travis Hunter, Will Johnson’s elite pre-snap awareness and Jahdae Barron’s versatility.

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

Grant’s size allows him to be a run-stuffing presence at nose tackle from day one, but there is more pass rush ability to tap into with him and his quickness.

18. Seattle Seahawks

Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State

Zabel is a multi-year starter with experience all across the offensive line. Adding a prospect of his caliber who can play either guard spot or center brings a massive upgrade to Seattle’s interior.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

This came down to Scourton or Boston College EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku for me in this spot. I love the heavy hands Scourton shows and think his 2023 Purdue tape is truer to the pass rusher he is.

DE Scourton prepared to do 'whatever it takes' DE Nic Scourton sits down with Connor Rogers to discuss his development throughout his time at Texas A&M, his love for the game of football, and how his college teammates prepared him for the pro level.

20. Denver Broncos

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton should be in play here, but in this scenario, Denver feels like it can add running back help on Day 2. Egbuka’s route running, athleticism, and run blocking will give Bo Nix a reliable target.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

Harmon was the entire package for Oregon this season as an interior rusher. At 313 pounds, he can win with both quickness and a powerful bull rush.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

There’s an argument the Chargers could use reinforcements both at edge pass rusher and defensive tackle. Stewart, who has unique size and athleticism, can disrupt from multiple alignments in this defense.

23. Green Bay Packers

Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

This is as early as you’ll see Higgins in a mock draft, but the fit with Green Bay is too good for me to pass up. I think he’s the third best receiver in the draft with size, above-average tracking, ball skills, and the ability to win both inside and outside. The Packers need a player who can develop into a true No. 1 and Higgins has that potential.

03:18 Higgins calls himself ‘a mismatch’ at WR Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins joins Connor Rogers to discuss his evolution as a wide receiver from college to the NFL, how his game continues to develop, his Senior Bowl experience, and which receivers he looks up to.

24. Minnesota Vikings

Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

I’ll stand by that if Revel didn’t tear his ACL in September, he would’ve been a top 15 pick. He has all of the size and speed you’d want in an outside corner playing man-to-man and the physicality to hold up in run support. Adding him to this secondary would allow Brian Flores to get back to his aggressive ways on the back end.

25. Houston Texans

Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

Conerly’s explosive lower half and quick feet give him the chance to be a shutdown pass protector on an island. He still needs to gain strength in his base, but the Texans should not pass up a potential franchise tackle of the future if he makes it here.

26. Los Angeles Rams

Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

The Rams could use Barron in a similar way to what the Eagles did with Cooper DeJean this season. Their front has so much talent between Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner, Poona Ford, and Byron Young but they need to get a playmaker in coverage.

27. Baltimore Ravens

Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

The Ravens need a pure pass rusher who wreaks havoc on an island, which is exactly what Ezeiruaku brings. He’s a master of creating advantageous rush angles and doesn’t lose momentum when he dips his shoulder around offensive tackles.

28. Detroit Lions

Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

It feels like every time I get to this slot, the Lions are sitting in a great position. They can add another edge pass rusher into their rotation (Georgia’s Mykel Williams), capitalize on a wide receiver that falls or go back to the identity of their rebuild: the offensive line. Jackson had to play left tackle for much of this season, but his tape at guard is outstanding.

29. Washington Commanders

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

With an immense run on pure pass rushers before this pick, I’ll simply go best player available in Omarion Hampton (who is in the top 15 on my big board). He’s extremely physical in everything he does from between the tackles running, to creating after the catch, down to pass protection. Good luck stopping this offense.

North Carolina's Hampton could 'be a star' in NFL Connor Rogers sheds light on players just outside of the top ten in his NFL draft big board, including running back Omarion Hampton, Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka, and star tight end Colston Loveland.

30. Buffalo Bills

Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

The Bills have a pretty loaded roster, but I think they can make additions to their defense that take them over the top. Williams’ presence against the run would open up space for the other defenders in their front seven. With this pick, they can target the depth of the safety class in Round 2.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Simmons is a polarizing prospect in this draft. Before he got hurt, his tape was lights out, although the level of competition was not high caliber. Yet his movement skills are everything you could hope for in a tackle prospect. His medicals will have a huge impact on when he comes off the board.

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Walter Nolen, DL, Mississippi

Nolen is a gap shooter who can out-athlete interior blockers off the ball. However, he runs hot and cold as a pass rusher because he still needs to develop a counter move and he’s on the ground more than you’d prefer. This is a classic case of the Eagles knowing they can continue his development (former number one overall recruit in 2022) while being careful with how much they put on his plate out of the gate.