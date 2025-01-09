2025 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Cam Ward jumps to No. 1 ahead of Travis Hunter

With the NFL regular season in the books, the top of the draft order is finally written in ink (until trades turn it into chaos, of course). The hiring cycle and free agency will always mix things up, but it’s a great time to look at the blue chip prospects in this class and how they fit with the teams picking in the premium range. Let’s break it all down in Mock Draft 2.0.

NOTE: Draft order per tankathon.com, which takes into account remaining strength of schedule and tiebreakers

1. Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Surprisingly, there will be a new general manager making this selection, leaving endless options. At the end of the day, this franchise needs an answer at quarterback and Cam Ward is the highest graded one on my board.

He makes both explosive plays and head scratching ones (36 turnover worthy plays the last two seasons, per PFF), but has the necessary arm strength and mobility for head coach Brian Callahan to develop.

2. Cleveland Browns

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

While staring at the hourglass waiting for the sand to empty out on the Deshaun Watson contract, the Browns will finally look to add real competition at quarterback this offseason. I would imagine they try to do that in the pro market first and if they are successful, this opens the door for them to take the best player in the draft in Travis Hunter.

3. New York Giants

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The Giants opted to keep general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, who have no choice but to find their answer at quarterback. Unless Penn State’s Drew Allar ends up declaring, Ward and Sanders are the only two quarterbacks I see going in the first round.

4. New England Patriots

Will Campbell, OL, LSU

Drake Maye showed a lot of promise throughout a tough season for the Patriots; now the franchise needs to set him up for success. If they make a run at a top wide receiver with their abundance of cap space (Tee Higgins?), they can take the best available offensive lineman here.

Some evaluators see Campbell as a guard at the next level, but the Patriots need help across their entire unit.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

The Jaguars have premium talent on the edges in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, but putting Mason Graham between them would take this unit to the next level.

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Johnson looked like a lockdown, ball-hawking superstar in 2023, but injuries slowed him down in 2024. This would give the Raiders defense a true No. 1 corner who can flip the field at any moment.

7. New York Jets

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Even if Aaron Rodgers isn’t back (and assuming Davante Adams won’t be), the Jets will most likely roll with a veteran in 2025 and continue to build the roster for a young quarterback down the road. McMillan’s size, contested-catch ability and red zone presence is the perfect complement across from Garrett Wilson.

8. Carolina Panthers

Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

There aren’t a lot of defenders in this class more fun to watch than Carter as his transition from off-ball linebacker to edge pass rusher has paid huge dividends. He can explode with speed off the edge, but also stands up over interior offensive linemen to win with swim and spin moves. He’s one of the best athletes in this class.

02:32 What makes Carter such an ‘explosive’ defender Connor Rogers breaks down Abdul Carter’s ability to wreck an offensive game plan, explaining why the Penn State defensive end is one of the Big Ten’s most dominant defensive forces.

9. New Orleans Saints

Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

Playing at just 20 years old this season, Membou put out an incredibly impressive amount of tape playing right tackle for Missouri. He’s explosive in the run game and doesn’t surrender much room as a pass protector. While his dense, 6-3 build makes him look more like a guard (which would still help New Orleans!), I think he has a shot to stick at tackle down the road.

10. Chicago Bears

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Simmons suffered a season-ending knee injury in the sixth game of the season, but his performances leading up to that leave you wondering if he could’ve been the consensus top tackle in this draft. He has the light feet and balance to mold into an excellent pass-protecting left tackle, which should be a priority in front of Caleb Williams.

11. San Francisco 49ers

Jalon Walker, EDGE/LB, Georgia

While he only got 197 pass rush snaps this season (because he played more off-ball linebacker), Walker’s traits are very projectable up front. He’s able to quickly get off the ball and convert speed to power. With more time, development, and opportunity, he’s a potential double-digit sack edge rusher.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

At 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, Scourton’s size and power give him versatility to play multiple alignments up front. Dallas would be getting a pro-ready run defender who shows heavy hands and a sneaky spin move as a pass rusher.

13. Miami Dolphins

Malaki Starks, SAF, Georgia

Jevon Holland’s pending free agency will be a large talking point for Miami this offseason, but Starks could be in play even if he’s back. He’s a complete safety prospect able to handle any role, displaying ball skills, instincts, fundamental tackling, and high end athleticism.

14. Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

It will be make or break time for quarterback Anthony Richardson in 2025, meaning Chris Ballard should do everything possible to set him up for success. Warren is an excellent middle of the field and red zone threat, but can also help the run game for both Richardson and Jonathan Taylor.

Why PSU's Warren is a 'promising NFL prospect' Connor Rogers goes to the film room to evaluate Penn State's Tyler Warren and breaks down why the versatile tight end is such a promising NFL prospect.

15. Atlanta Falcons

James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

It was a slow start to the year for Pearce after he terrorized quarterbacks in 2023, but he really turned it on down the stretch. In his final seven games this year he had 5.5 sacks and 27 additional pressures (per PFF). It’s a tale as old as time, but the Falcons once again need a pure pass rusher.

16. Arizona Cardinals

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Green was unblockable this year, racking up 17 sacks. He has a diverse pass rush plan, but also shows a lot of fight and strong hands against the run. There’s a chance a strong Senior Bowl pushes his stock where this is his draft floor.

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

At 340 pounds, Grant has the size of a true throwback nose tackle but surprising quickness considering the mass he carries. This is the beef, with some pass rush upside, that the Bengals defense really needs.

18. Seattle Seahawks

Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas

Much like Will Campbell, there will be a divide among NFL evaluators on whether Banks’ long-term home is at tackle (where he was a multi-year starter for Texas) or guard. His consistency in pass pro, specifically with the leverage he plays with, could make for a smooth transition there for Seattle in a spot they need help.

19. Houston Texas

Aireontae Ersery, OL, Minnesota

When watching the Texans’ offense this year, too often they could not protect C.J. Stroud. They could try to open up some cap space and bolster their offensive line in free agency, but in this scenario they add size and strength through the draft in the 6-6, 330-pound Ersery who was a three-year starter at left tackle for Minnesota. While Laremy Tunsil is entrenched in that spot for Houston, Ersery should have position flexibility.

20. Denver Broncos

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Marvin Mims has taken a nice jump in year two, but adding Burden into the mix of Bo Nix’s weapons can really open up this offense. Sean Payton would get him in space with the ball in his hands, where he is at his absolute best.

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

Revel’s 2024 season ended with a torn ACL in September, but his 2023 tape had him on track to be a first rounder. There simply aren’t a lot of cornerbacks at 6-2+ with his unique mirroring athleticism and ball skills in coverage.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Don’t let prospect fatigue get to you on Egbuka, who is an extremely high-floor wide receiver who has the DNA to play in Pittsburgh. He’s a smooth route runner, understands how to attack zone coverages, and might be the best blocking receiver in the entire draft.

23. Los Angeles Rams

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Barron was a solid starter for Texas from 2022-2023, but he blossomed into a star in 2024 while hauling in five interceptions. It’s a big bonus that the Rams would be getting a player who has lined up everywhere in the secondary at this point in the draft.

24. Green Bay Packers

Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

A hip injury ended Morrison’s 2024 season and will be a big talking point around his draft projection. Yet the tape he did put out during his college career combined with his size, athleticism, and physicality make him the type of prospect Green Bay would eye at a big need.

25. Los Angeles Chargers

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Ladd McConkey’s rookie season along with Quentin Johnston heading in the right direction looks promising for the Chargers’ offense, but this group still needs a big threat at tight end. Jim Harbaugh would have a huge smile on his face if he gets to coach the mismatch threat that is Loveland again.

26. Washington Commanders

Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

Conerly initially played running back and varsity basketball in high school, so the impressive athleticism he shows on the offensive shouldn’t be all that surprising. He often dictates reps against pass rushers thanks to his explosiveness off the ball and lateral agility that allows him to mirror movements. While he still needs to add more strength and mass to his lower half, he is an excellent fit in the Commanders’ offense in front of Jayden Daniels.

27. Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

What makes Lamar Jackson’s absurd season even more impressive is that this Ravens offensive line is still a work in progress in some areas. Booker has been such a steady force for Alabama the last few years, giving Baltimore a plug-and-play guard to aid their downhill run game.

28. Minnesota Vikings

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Aaron Jones on a one-year deal at age 30 has been a home run for the Vikings, but adding Jeanty to this offense next year would be flat-out ridiculous. He has some of the best balance and vision I’ve evaluated at the position and would be a day one star in Minnesota.

02:41 Boise State’s Jeanty declares for 2025 NFL Draft Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry unpack the Boise State star and Heisman runner-up’s decision to declare for the 2025 NFL draft, as well as his overall college career.

29. Buffalo Bills

Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

Williams is a brick wall on the defensive line, consistently holding the point of attack and showing off the ability to take on double teams. He’d give the Bills’ linebackers a lot of room to run and make plays, adding beef to the middle of their defense.

30. Philadelphia Eagles

Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M

At 6-6, 290 pounds, Stewart has the size, length, and movement skills built for any defensive line. If the Eagles let Milton Williams walk in free agency, they will once again find a way to restock this unit with great value in the draft. Stewart could very well surge into the top 20 after the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

Williams is a one-year starter at right tackle (forming an impressive tandem with Kelvin Banks Jr.) with colossal size and length. He possesses raw strength and power, but like many tackles hovering around 340 pounds, balance has been an issue at times. The Chiefs are betting on upper tier traits with this pick and their ability to develop.

32. Detroit Lions

Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

While Williams’ overall pass rush production hasn’t reached an elite level in college, his raw power, length and hard-nosed play style should see him come off the board in Round 1. I think he has room to get even bigger from his listed 265 pounds, which would give him alignment versatility up front for Detroit.