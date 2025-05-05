 Skip navigation
Julian Edelman elected to Patriots Hall of Fame

  
Published May 5, 2025 10:11 AM

The Patriots have announced the latest addition to their Hall of Fame.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman won a fan vote to become the 37th inductee into the Hall. The Patriots previously announced that former head coach Bill Parcells will also be inducted this year.

Edelman was a seventh-round pick out of Kent State in 2009 and moved from quarterback to receiver once joining New England. He played his entire 12-year career with the team and won three Super Bowls while also being named the MVP of Super Bowl LIII.

“Julian Edelman is one of the great success stories in our franchise’s history,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. “There aren’t many players who earn an NFL roster spot at a position they have never played before. Julian not only did that as a seventh-round draft selection, but he finished his career with the second-most receptions in franchise history and as a three-time Super Bowl Champion, including his last as Super Bowl MVP. No one was more committed to his craft and honing his skills than Jules. His explosiveness off the line, quickness in his cuts and elusiveness after the catch made him one of the hardest players to defend. His clutch catches in our biggest games and overall toughness made him a fan favorite.”

Kicker Adam Vinatieri and guard Logan Mankins were the other finalists for this year’s fan vote.