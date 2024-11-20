2025 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Travis Hunter at top, QBs Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders go in top five

Right around Thanksgiving every year 10 NFL fan bases (or so) turn their attention to the almighty draft order sweepstakes. This one specifically could come right down to the wire, with the first five teams having two wins and the next nine having three or four wins.

That lack of separation matters in a draft that lacks the quarterback depth we were spoiled with last year, and potentially less blue chip talent overall. With that being said, there is still star power and building blocks in this class. Let’s take an early dive into the order, team needs and an ideal prospect fit for each in my 2025 NFL Mock Draft 1.0.

NOTE: Draft order per tankathon.com, which takes into account remaining strength of schedule and tiebreakers

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

What we know: Hunter is a high-end talent on both sides of the ball.

What’s to be determined: if he’ll play more wide receiver or cornerback at the next level.

The best scenario for Jacksonville in my opinion is Hunter plays cornerback full time, with a few offensive packages involving him at wide receiver. His ability to create takeaways will make him a very dangerous player in coverage at the NFL level.

2. Tennessee Titans

Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

How Will Levis plays the rest of the season (and he’s shown improvement over the last few games) will determine what the Titans do in this spot.

For now, I think they will beef up their pass rush next to their stout interior duo of Jeffery Simmons and T’Vondre Sweat. At 6-foot-3, 259 pounds, Carter is an excellent athlete who has made a successful transition from off-ball linebacker. He can rush off the edge or even standing up over interior offensive linemen.

Head coach Brian Callahan and offensive line coach Bill Callahan could add another first-round offensive lineman here (specifically a right tackle), but Carter’s talent and ceiling gave him an edge.

02:32 What makes Carter such an ‘explosive’ defender Connor Rogers breaks down Abdul Carter’s ability to wreck an offensive game plan, explaining why the Penn State defensive end is one of the Big Ten’s most dominant defensive forces.

3. Cleveland Browns

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

There is no point in investing anymore games into the Deshaun Watson era in Cleveland. Kevin Stefanski is the right coach to develop the next quarterback and could potentially dial down some of Ward’s reckless plays. His upside is too promising to pass up in this scenario, bringing excitement under center in Cleveland again. I also love how battle tested he is, having success at three different college programs (Incarnate Word, Washington State, and Miami).

4. Las Vegas Raiders

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The Raiders were on the outside looking in during last year’s run of six quarterbacks in the first 12 picks. They won’t let that happen again, going with the accurate pocket passer in Sanders here. You are going to see this connection a lot from now leading up to the NFL draft.

5. New York Giants

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The Giants might be the most fascinating team in the draft. The Daniel Jones era is officially over and we know general manager Joe Schoen wanted to move up for a quarterback last year. Yet, what if the supply doesn’t meet the demand this year? Do they explore a bridge option (such as Sam Darnold) and take a premium player at a different position? They get one here in Will Johnson, an athletic corner with instincts and ball skills.

6. New England Patriots

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Each week Drake Maye shows why he was the third overall pick in the draft. Now, New England needs to put the proper supporting cast around him both at pass catcher and on the offensive line. McMillan is the type of physical receiver you can funnel your pass game through, essentially their version of Nico Collins in this scenario.

7. New York Jets

Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

The Jets will officially have a new general manager this offseason. They also have a pending, gigantic Aaron Rodgers decision that will play into who they hire and eventually draft. It’s safe to say he most likely won’t be back, but a new regime won’t necessarily force a pick at quarterback in year one. They’d have to really love someone in the tier outside of Ward and Sanders in this spot. For now, putting a blue chip defensive lineman in Graham next to Quinnen Williams is a no-brainer strategy. Their front has been uncompetitive against the run all season.

8. Carolina Panthers

Jalon Walker, EDGE/LB, Georgia

Walker plays off-ball linebacker for Georgia, but if you watch his pass rush snaps over the last two years it’s easy to project his transition as an edge rusher. Getting Derrick Brown back next season will help the Panthers defensive line (he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1), but the rest of this front needs an infusion of talent.

9. Dallas Cowboys

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

There are a lot of different directions Dallas can go with this pick and I’m sure superstar running back Ashton Jeanty from Boise State will be a popular selection. However, I like the depth of this running back class and think they can wait, instead capitalizing on bolstering the trenches.

Banks plays left tackle for Texas, but in this scenario they can move Tyler Guyton to right tackle (his college position). Defensive line and wide receiver will also be in consideration here if the board breaks right.

10. New Orleans Saints

Will Campbell, OL, LSU

There is plenty of debate whether Campbell is a guard or tackle at the next level, but regardless his position, the film shows a consistent presence on the offensive line with the required play strength to be a difference maker. Last year’s first-round pick, Taliese Fuaga, and Campbell could give the Saints a run-blocking matchup advantage on one side of the line.

11. Cincinnati Bengals

Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Williams is a force against the run, consistently handling multiple blockers, and holding the point of attack. In the AFC North, that kind of presence is a necessity for defensive linemen.

12. Miami Dolphins

Malaki Starks, SAF, Georgia

The Dolphins already have a great safety in Jevon Holland, but pairing Starks with him (Jordan Poyer is currently on a one-year deal) gives them a do-it-all, versatile duo. They could use an upgrade at guard, but I think they can find that on Day 2 rather than using a top 15 pick.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

The current sack leaders for Tampa Bay are nose tackle Vita Vea (5) and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (4). They are getting no production from their edge pass rushers. While Pearce is not a true three-down player just yet, his unique movements and burst off the edge creates havoc on passing downs. A front of him, Vea, Kancey and Yaya Diaby would be able to help get the Bucs’ defense off the field.

14. Chicago Bears

Aireontae Ersery, OL, Minnesota

Ersery is a massive (6-6, 330 pounds) left tackle for Minnesota, but in this scenario he might start out at guard for the Bears. They simply need to add more talent to their offensive line in front of Caleb Williams, especially on the interior in the short term.

15. Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

With Anthony Richardson under center and Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, the Colts can be a smashmouth offense when things are clicking. By taking Warren, who is 6-6 and near 260 pounds, they lean even further into that. Plus, he gives Richardson a gigantic target who has already caught 23 first downs in the middle of the field. Shane Steichen would line Warren up all over the field, including the slot, inline, backfield, and more.

02:43 Why PSU’s Warren is a ‘promising NFL prospect’ Connor Rogers goes to the film room to evaluate Penn State’s Tyler Warren and breaks down why the versatile tight end is such a promising NFL prospect.

16. Seattle Seahawks

Cameron Williams, OL, Texas

In his first year as a starter for Texas, Williams has held down right tackle and had flashes of pure dominance. There were moments against Georgia where he looked off balance, but that’s expected for a young player in a tough matchup. At 335 pounds with great play strength, he could slot in at guard early on for the Seahawks.

17. Los Angeles Rams

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Matthew Stafford is still playing at a high level, but he’ll turn 37 this offseason. Why not go the Packers’ route and get ahead on the future under center? Milroe has tremendous speed and playmaking ability, but his game needs refinement. He’d have the proper time (and coaching) with the Rams.

If they opt to supplement the rest of the roster for another “all in” run with Stafford, a cornerback such as East Carolina’s Shavon Revel would be in play here instead.

18. San Francisco 49ers

Nic Scourton, DL, Texas A&M

Scourton is a stout, heavy-handed defensive lineman who can play inside or outside for the 49ers. He’d give their run defense an instant jolt, but his pass rush ceiling is still very high. Plus, he will still be 20 years old on draft night.

19. Denver Broncos

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Bo Nix looks more and more comfortable in Sean Payton’s offense as the season goes on. Now, the Broncos need to get him more weapons like Burden to take another step. While it hasn’t been the season everyone expected for Burden (574 receiving yards through 10 games) after posting over 1,200 receiving yards as a sophomore in 2023, he’s still an explosive playmaking threat who plays bigger than his 5-11 stature. Burden would feast off of screens and short-area throws with his catch-and-run ability in Denver.

20. Atlanta Falcons

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

If I could buy stock in one prospect right now, it might be Green. The talented pass rusher from Marshall already has 15 sacks this season, boasting a skill set that is sorely needed for the Falcons right now. However, what might impress scouts as much as the sack totals is his mentality taking on blocks in the run game, despite being listed at 248 pounds.

21. Arizona Cardinals

Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Another defensive line prospect that will still be 20 years old on draft night, Williams doesn’t have box score production but has the required traits to go in the first round. The tape shows a much more polished run defender than pass rusher while boasting an ideal 6-5, 265-pound build. The combination of him and 2024 first-round pick Darius Robinson would give the Cardinals a lot of power up front.

22. Washington Commanders

Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia

Milum is an incredibly skilled zone run game blocker who doesn’t surrender much in pass protection. This is an offense that will have a very diverse run game for a long time with Jayden Daniels under center and they’ll need the athletes on the offensive line to match. Milum is yet another candidate to start his NFL career at guard if that’s where they have their most glaring hole next year.

23. Houston Texans

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Grant is nearly 340 pounds but moves like he’s under 300. The Texans could use more beef in between Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, but Grant also could develop over time with his athleticism to play some passing downs in head coach DeMeco Ryans’ scheme.

24. Baltimore Ravens

Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M

The Ravens’ pass defense has had a rough year, but they have talent in their secondary (and just used a first-round pick on cornerback Nate Wiggins). They need more from their pass rush and the 6-6, 290-pound mismatch player in Stewart can wreck plays from multiple alignments.

25. Los Angeles Chargers

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Jim Harbaugh reunites with the tight end from his championship Michigan team in this scenario. More importantly, Justin Herbert gets another weapon who is too fast for linebackers but brings some more size to their group of pass catchers. Two tight end sets with him and Will Dissly could be a staple in Los Angeles.

26. Green Bay Packers

Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

Revel suffered a torn ACL in September but should most likely be ready for training camp. He’s a tall, long, explosive cornerback with ideal recovery speed.

27. Pittsburgh Steelers

Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

A wide receiver in the first round for the Steelers? I know, it seems like a long shot, but I love the value at this point of the draft. Bond can stretch the field with pure speed and brings a different skill set to the table than George Pickens. Mike Williams was a smart add at the deadline, but he’s purely a rental.

28. Minnesota Vikings

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

With Aaron Jones on a one-year deal (and turning 30 in December), the Vikings get one of the most exciting players in the draft to help their run game thrive. With J.J. McCarthy most likely starting next year, that will be vital to set him up for success like they’ve done with Sam Darnold this season.

29. Philadelphia Eagles

Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

With Josh Sweat’s contract expiring, the Eagles land a prototypical replacement for him in Umanmielen. He’s racked up over 20 sacks in the SEC throughout the last three seasons.

30. Buffalo Bills

Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

The 300-plus pound Harmon has over 40 total pressures this season (per PFF), creating havoc on Oregon’s defensive line. Pairing him with Ed Oliver would give the Bills an array of disruptors up front.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Chiefs get Simmons on a discount here because he suffered a season-ending knee injury in October. Before that, he looked to be ascending into the top 20. It’s no secret they are still searching for long-term answers at offensive tackle.

32. Detroit Lions

Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

At 6-7, 280 pounds, Jackson is a powerhouse edge rusher with knock-back strength. He can play standing up or with his hand in the dirt, making for a good running mate across from Aiden Hutchinson next year.