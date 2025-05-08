White Sox at Royals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 8

Its Thursday, May 8 and the White Sox (10-26) are in Kansas City to take on the Royals (21-16).

Davis Martin is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Kris Bubic for Kansas City.

The Royals have won the first three games of this series. Yesterday, Michael Wacha threw seven innings of three-hit, shutout ball and Bobby Witt Jr. doubled in a couple of runs as KC knocked off the Sox, 2-1.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch White Sox at Royals

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Time: 2:10PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: CHSN, FDSNKC

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the White Sox at the Royals

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: White Sox (+200), Royals (-245)

Spread: Royals -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for White Sox at Royals

Pitching matchup for May 8, 2025: Davis Martin vs. Kris Bubic

White Sox: Davis Martin (1-3, 3.52 ERA)

Last outing: 5/3 vs. Houston - 5IP, 3ER, 8H, 0BB, 5Ks Royals: Kris Bubic (3-2, 1.98 ERA)

Last outing: 5/3 at Baltimore - 5IP, 0ER, 4H, 1BB, 3Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of White Sox at Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. is riding a modest, 4-game hitting streak (6-17)

is riding a modest, 4-game hitting streak (6-17) Michael Massey has hit safely in 5 of his last 6 games (6-25)

has hit safely in 5 of his last 6 games (6-25) Each of the White Sox’s last 6 road games with the Royals have stayed under the Total

The Royals have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 1.32 units

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the White Sox and the Royals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the White Sox and the Royals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Kansas City Royals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Royals -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: