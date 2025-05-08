 Skip navigation
Ravens rookie K Tyler Loop: I’m ready to figure out how to be successful in Baltimore

  
Published May 8, 2025 06:27 AM

Whether the Ravens made a football decision with Justin Tucker or not, the end result is the same in Baltimore.

Tucker is gone and sixth-round pick Tyler Loop has the inside track on the kicking job for the AFC North team. Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said that the team felt Loop’s work at Arizona made him the best kicker in this year’s draft and Loop said he’s focused on making sure the same skills transition to the NFL.

“Just figuring out what’s going to work to be successful in Baltimore and make kicks and win games,” Loop said, via the team’s website. “What that looks like is just stacking days and learning and taking input and just competing every day. That’s what I’m going to do. That’s what I’m ready for.”

Tucker had a poor 2024 season, but his reliability over the course of the previous 12 years gave the Ravens uncommon confidence in their kicking game. A rookie will need time to generate anything close, but this week’s move to release the veteran means he’ll have plenty of opportunities to create it.