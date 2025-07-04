Despite missing six games in 2024, Tua Tagovailoa lands in NFL’s top 100 players

For years, the NFL has filled the slow time with a countdown of the league’s top 100 players, as voted on by the players.

Of course, we never know which players voted or when they voted or how many of them voted. The only thing that seems to be generally known about the process is that an undisclosed number of players lists their personal top 20, usually at some point during the prior season. Points are assigned and the top 100 point-getters become the top 100 players.

It used to be a staple of NFL Network. This year, the players are being unveiled one at a time on the cesspool previously known as Twitter.

The countdown started with No. 100 to No. 91. And the one that caught our eye was the last one. At No. 91 is Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

That seems high. Tua missed six of 17 games last season, due to injury. He went 6-5 in his 11 starts. He finished 21st in passing yards, 19th in touchdown passes. If he’s No. 91, there should be roughly 15 to 18 other quarterbacks in the remaining 90.

Regardless of whether he finished 91st or 19th or anywhere in between, the pressure is on this year. If the Dolphins fail to make it to the playoffs and owner Stephen Ross changes coaches, the new coach will want a new quarterback — perhaps not after a year but right away.

And so, in 2025, Tua is playing in one respect for his coach’s job. And in another respect for his own.