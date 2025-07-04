NFL Network’s annual America’s Game marathon continues to skip Jon Gruden, Rich Dalrymple episodes

The ice has thawed between the Buccaneers and former coach Jon Gruden, who is back in the team’s Ring of Honor. The ice remains solid between the league and Gruden.

On America’s birthday, NFL Network televises a marathon of the America’s Game series. Each episode consists of a one-hour look at every Super Bowl champion — starting with the 1966 Packers and culminating with the 2023 Chiefs. (The newest episode, focusing on the 2024 Eagles, has yet to be released.)

As noted by Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com, the 58-volume library includes only 56. Two are omitted — and they have been, dating back to 2022.

Still gone is the episode devoted to the 2002 Buccaneers (featuring Gruden). He was forced to resign as coach of the Raiders during the 2021 season after emails he’d sent years earlier were leaked from the files of an investigation into the Washington franchise. He has a lawsuit still pending against the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Also omitted is the 1995 Cowboys edition, which is narrated by former P.R. chief Rich Dalrymple. He resigned abruptly in 2022. Not long after he made his exit, he was linked to not one but two incidents of alleged voyeurism. Allegations that he secretly recorded the Cowboys’ cheerleaders in their locker room reportedly resulted in a $2.4 million settlement.

Tune in next year, to see if the 2002 Bucs and 1995 ‘Boys get left out. Until then, you can watch the Gruden episode here, and the Dalrymple one here.