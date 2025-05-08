Rangers at Red Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 8

Its Thursday, May 8 and the Rangers (18-18) are in Boston to take on the Red Sox (18-19).

Jack Leiter is slated to take the mound for Texas against Brayan Bello for Boston.

The Red Sox evened the series at one game apiece with a 6-4 win last night. Alex Bregman and Wilyer Abreu each had three hits and drove in three runs to account for the offense.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rangers at Red Sox

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Time: 1:35PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: RSN, NESN, MLBN

Odds for the Rangers at the Red Sox

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Rangers (+116), Red Sox (-137)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at Red Sox

Pitching matchup for May 8, 2025: Jack Leiter vs. Brayan Bello

Rangers: Jack Leiter (2-1, 4.59 ERA)

Last outing: 5/2 vs. Seattle - 4.1IP, 6ER, 8H, 2BB, 2Ks Red Sox: Brayan Bello (2-0, 2.55 ERA)

Last outing: 5/2 vs. Minnesota - 6.2IP, 1ER, 4H, 1BB, 5Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at Red Sox

Rafael Devers is 1-9 over his last three games

is 1-9 over his last three games Alex Bregman is 4-8 in this series and 7-22 in May

is 4-8 in this series and 7-22 in May Wyatt Langford is 5-23 in May

is 5-23 in May Marcus Semien is 4-20 in May which actually has raised his average to .185

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Rangers and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Rangers and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Red Sox on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Texas Rangers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

