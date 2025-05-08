Tom Brady: Ray Lewis was at the top of the list of players I feared hitting me

Tom Brady isn’t afraid to admit that he feared certain opponents.

Asked on Logan Paul’s podcast which players he feared hitting him most, Brady named a few.

“Ray Lewis was at the top,” Brady said, via Boston.com. “Ndamukong Suh, I didn’t like getting hit by him. J.J. [Watt] wasn’t very fun to get hit by. Haloti Ngata, you remember him? He was about 340 pounds for the Ravens. He was massive.”

Lewis only sacked Brady once, in a playoff game after the 2009 season, but Brady was sacked 565 times in the regular season and 81 times in the postseason in his NFL career, an all-time NFL high total of 646 times sacked in his career. Brady said the key to his longevity despite all the hits he took in his career was his offseason training.

“When you’re getting hit, there’s a discipline with your physical body that you need to take into account,” Brady said. “Because if you [expletive] around, you’re gonna get hurt. . . . You don’t mess around with your training, because you will pay the price when you got Aaron Donald chasing you.”

Donald sacked Brady twice in the regular season and once in the playoffs. The player who recorded the most sacks against Brady in his career, former Bills defensive end Aaron Schobel, did not make Brady’s list of most-feared opponents.