Broncos agree to terms with third-rounder Sai’vion Jones, fourth-rounder Que Robinson

The Broncos have agreements with two more draft picks ahead of their rookie minicamp this weekend.

The team has reached agreement with third-round defensive lineman Sai’vion Jones and fourth-round outside linebacker Que Robinson, Luca Evans and Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post report.

The Broncos previously agreed to terms with seventh-round tight end Caleb Lohner, third-round wide receiver Pat Bryant and sixth-round punter Jeremy Crawshaw. Only first-round cornerback Jahdae Barron and second-round running back RJ Harvey have yet to agree to terms.

Jones, who played collegiately at LSU, was the 101st overall pick. In 51 career games over four seasons, Jones tallied 99 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and five passes defensed. He finished his career in Baton Rouge with 27 consecutive starts.

Robinson, who played collegiately at Alabama, was the 134th overall pick. He recorded 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks across 370 defensive snaps during his career at Alabama but also was a core special teams player with 15 career special teams tackles.