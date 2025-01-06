2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker

The 2024 season is over and the 18 teams that failed to qualify for the playoffs have started to look ahead to next season.

For some of those teams, that will involve finding new head coaches and/or General Managers. Three teams fired their head coaches during the season and two more have been dispatched as of 9 a.m. ET on January 6. The Jets are the only team that has dismissed their G.M. at this point, but any future changes will be added to the tracker of all firings, interviews and hirings below.

Chicago Bears: Fired head coach Matt Eberflus on November 29. Requested interviews with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. Requested interview with Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. Requested interviews with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Requested an interview with Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. Requested interview with Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Requested to interview Giants assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. Set to interview Glenn between January 9-12. Set to interview former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel on January 8.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Fired head coach Doug Pederson on January 6. Set to interview Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn between January 9-12. Requested interview with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen. Requested interview with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

New England Patriots: Fired head coach Jerod Mayo on January 5. Requested interview with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

New Orleans Saints: Fired head coach Dennis Allen on November 4. Requested interview with Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Requested interviews with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. Requested to interview Giants assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. Set to interview Glenn between January 9-12.

New York Jets: Fired head coach Robert Saleh on October 8. Fired G.M. Joe Douglas on November 9. Interviewed former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff on December 16. Interviewed Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy on December 19. Interviewed former Titans G.M. Jon Robinson and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick. Interviewed former Panthers and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera on January 2. Interviewed former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel on January 3. Set to interview former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan on January 7. Set to interview interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich. Requested interview with Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi. Requested interview with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Requested interview with Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. Requested interviews with Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Set to interview Eagles assistant G.M. Alec Halaby on January 8. Requested interviews with Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, 49ers QBs coach Brian Griese. Requested interview with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Requested interview with Vikings QBs coach Josh McCown. Requested interviews with Vikings senior vice president of player personnel Ryan Grigson and Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown. Set to interview Borgonzi on January 8. Set to interview Glenn between January 9-12. Set to interview Nagy on January 8.