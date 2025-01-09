 Skip navigation
Report: Chris Spielman will interview for Jets G.M. job

  
Published January 8, 2025 07:42 PM

The unsung hero of the resurgence of the Detroit Lions is finally getting his due.

Chris Spielman, who carries the title of special assistant to the president/CEO and chairperson, will interview for the Jets’ G.M. job. The news was first reported by Anthony Rothman of 97.1 The Fan in Columbus. Spielman previously co-hosted a show on that station.

PFT has confirmed that the Jets will indeed interview Spielman.

Last January, we pointed out Spielman’s extensive involvement with the team and do-whatever-is-needed approach to the job.

He was the first significant hire by owner Sheila Ford Hamp, after she assumed control of the team from her mother, Martha Firestone Ford.

Spielman’s brother, Rick, is working with the Jets (along with former Jets G.M. Mike Tannenbaum) to organize the interview process for both a new G.M. and a new head coach.

And to the extent the Jets are eyeing Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson (they have not yet requested permission to interview him), hiring Chris Spielman to be the G.M. presumably would create the kind of “alignment” with the front office that Johnson has prioritized in his consideration of head-coaching opportunities.