Chris Spielman deserves plenty of credit for Lions’ turnaround, even if he doesn’t want it

Chris Spielman probably doesn’t want me to write this article. Which only makes it more appropriate that it be written.

The man who spent eight seasons playing for the Lions is listed by the team as “Special Assistant to the President/CEO & Chairperson.” The title doesn’t begin to capture the influence he has had on the turnaround of the team.

You’ll never see it. Because he doesn’t want the credit. He just wants to do the job, and to help the team win games.

Hired by owner Sheila Ford Hamp after she assumed the reins from her mother, Martha Ford, Spielman has been instrumental in the transformation of the franchise. He was heavily involved, for example, in the hiring of G.M. Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell.

Three years ago, after Campbell gave his notorious kneecap-biting press conference (which actually was delivered to an empty room during COVID), former Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman said in a visit to #PFTPM that, when his wife saw Campbell speak, she laughed and said he’s exactly the coach Chris would hire.

Chris Spielman also has been a constant resource for coaches and players. Although Chris is officially hand’s off (especially in meetings), he quietly shares observations with Campbell.

The bigger focus for Spielman has been the culture across the football and business offices. Every Tuesday during the season, for example, he meets with the business-side employees and performs a full film breakdown of the prior game and a look ahead to the next opponent.

At times, he’ll participate in walk-through practices as a linebacker. He basically does whatever he believes needs to be done. Including on multiple occasions helping the grounds crew refill divots during practice.

He has the attitude that every employee of every organization should exhibit: I’m here to do whatever needs to be done, and to never complain or engage in self-promotion.

The culture of the Lions has dramatically changed over the past three years. And Chris Spielman has a lot to do with the fact that the entire team now plays football the way he once did.

Even if he’d strongly prefer that neither me nor anyone else ever mention it.