Report indicates details on Rice's alleged assault
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons sift through a report that Rashee Rice lured the alleged victim to the back of the club for the assault.
Pierce denies coin flip for Bowers vs. Arnold
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss why the Raiders don't want to risk indicating any dysfunction and how it could've been meant metaphorically, not literally.
PFT Draft: NFL’s public enemy No. 1
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons reveal which NFL players they think are public enemies, from Saquon Barkley to Aaron Rodgers and more.
BAL’s offense filled with multidimensional players
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine how the Ravens fit into the AFC North picture, their odd to win the division and take a deep dive on all the assets loading the roster.
Cousins leaves ‘big void’ in Vikings’ leadership
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss how the Vikings haven't had a QB come in with a strong, take-charge personality and outline what they need from J.J. McCarthy.
How Eagles can blend Sirianni’s offense with Moore
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss how the Eagles need to be careful when taking the pieces that work from each offense and blending them together.
Fangio is building a ‘versatile’ defensive system
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons spell out why as long as the Eagles defense can come up with creative ways to dismantle offenses, Philadelphia could be a force next season.
It’s ‘up or out’ for Carr in year two with Saints
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons lay out expectations for Derek Carr in his second season in New Orleans and indicate why if he doesn’t perform at a high level, it could be the end of the road.
Defining a modern-day system QB in the NFL
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons take a step back to discuss the true meaning of a system QB, explore if the phrase deserves a negative connotation and more.
Evaluating what tier Goff deserves with extension
Lions GM Brad Homes "has faith" Jared Goff's extension gets done, which leads Mike Florio and Myles Simmons to examine what pay tier the QB belongs in based on his leadership and level of play.
Do Brady, Manning have a rivalry in retirement?
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine the reason why Tom Brady wanted to have a roast and compare and contrast with what Peyton Manning has done in retirement.
Texans’ quiet success creates high bar for 2024
Mike Florio and Charean Williams outline why the Texans will be under more scrutiny in 2024, after they were able to churn their way through the season gradually improving.