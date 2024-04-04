Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

The Bills have seen an overhaul of their receiving corps, with four of five wideouts from 2023 now gone.

With Stefon Diggs traded to the Texans, the Bills have a clear need at the position. How will they address it?

The draft is the most obvious place. Unfortunately for the Bills, everyone knows they’ll be looking. They might have to trade up from No. 28 to get one in the first round; otherwise, they could be leapfrogged by a team that knows the Bills will be looking to add a receiver in that spot.

The Bills could sign a current free agent. Tyler Boyd and Odell Beckham Jr. are available. So is Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who had a couple of key catches in the postseason (including one against Buffalo). Super Bowl hero, Mecole Hardman, once-potent rookie Chase Claypool, and 2019 superstar Michael Thomas likewise can be signed by any team, at any time.

The Bills also could try to trade for a veteran, like franchise-tagged Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. The problem is that they’d also have to pay Higgins. By taking a $31 million dead-cap charge for Diggs, it becomes very difficult to devote more cap dollars to the position.

The draft makes the most sense. Talented players are available, for not much money. The only problem, again, is that other teams will know the Bills are thinking about a receiver, every time their spot approaches.

Whatever they do, someone will be very happy to land in Buffalo and play for the Bills. With Josh Allen at quarterback, it becomes a lot easier to produce solid numbers in the Buffalo offense.

That might even make some receivers who are currently happy on their current teams to start thinking about possibly being happier with the Bills.