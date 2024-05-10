 Skip navigation
First-round pick JC Latham signs his rookie deal with Titans

  
Published May 10, 2024 06:59 PM

The Titans signed first-round pick JC Latham to his rookie contract, the team announced Friday.

Latham’s fully guaranteed, four-year deal is worth $26.04 million.

The seventh overall pick out of Alabama is expected to compete for the starting left tackle job.

Latham appeared in 41 games for the Crimson Tide the past three seasons, with 27 starts. He was a first team All-SEC selection in 2023 when he started all 14 games at right tackle. Latham was also a second-team All-American in 2023.

According to Pro Football Focus, Latham allowed only two sacks in 970 career pass blocking snaps.

The Titans now have signed five of the team’s seven draft picks. Cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (fifth round), receiver Jha’Quan Jackson (sixth round), linebacker James Williams (seventh round) and outside linebacker Jaylen Harrell (seventh round) also are under contract.

Defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat, the team’s second-round pick from Texas, and linebacker Cedric Gray, the team’s fourth-round pick from North Carolina, remain unsigned.

Titans rookies will take the field for the second day of rookie minicamp Saturday.