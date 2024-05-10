 Skip navigation
DeMeco Ryans on Texans having more primetime games: “We don’t care”

  
Published May 10, 2024 04:18 PM

Last year, the Texans flew under the NFL’s radar, with 16 games at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. This year, they’ll likely be flying high in prime time.

Coach DeMeco Ryans was asked by reporters on Friday about the likely dramatic change in the team’s schedule, with plenty of tough opponents and (most likely) plenty of prime-time games.

“When the schedule is released — whatever it is — we’re excited to go play ball,” Ryan said. “I don’t care where it is, when it is, our team will be ready to go. We’re excited about every game. There’s not one game that I look at more so than the other. Every game is important, we’re trying to stack more in the win column. That’s what it’s all about for me. Schedule release is a part of it. There’s a lot of hoopla and speculation about who’s playing where, primetime [games]. For me, when the ball is kicked off, we don’t care how many cameras are on us, we don’t care what network has the game. We’re trying to be the best football team on the field that day. All the outside stuff, it really doesn’t matter to us. It’s just noise. Noise for other people to talk about. But for us and how we approach it, it’s about being the best football team on the field.”

Whether it’s Sunday night, Monday night, Thursday night, or late-afternoon on Sunday, the Texans will likely see plenty of their games in conspicuous spots, They host the Ravens, Bills, Dolphins, Lions, and Bears, and they visit the Chiefs, Cowboys, Packers, and Vikings.

It really could get started for the Texans on the first night of the season, like it did four years ago when they visited Kansas City to kick off the campaign.

We’ll find out by Wednesday night the full slate of Houston games for 2024.