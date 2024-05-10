Previously unreported SMU incident could impact NFL discipline of Rashee Rice

The latest incident involving Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice has prompted some in the media to dust off pre-draft reports from anonymous scouts who expressed negative opinions about Rice. The fact, however, that those opinions have been validated by recent events doesn’t make it right to smear players with the subjective beliefs of those who might benefit from a player slipping and sliding in the draft.

There are certain objective facts, however, that teams became aware of — and that did not come to light publicly before the draft. Those facts could impact the manner in which his current entanglements are handled by the NFL.

Per multiple sources, multiple teams learned during the pre-draft process about an alleged incident involving Rice while he was at SMU. Rice believed former SMU basketball player Kendric Davis was seeing Rice’s girlfriend. Rice and some of his friends, per the specific information gathered by at least one team, went to an SMU basketball game. Rice (or someone with him), per the specific information gathered by at least one team, fired multiple bullets into the empty car belonging to Kendric Davis.

Multiple sources expressed a belief that every team was aware of the incident before the draft, including the Chiefs. Kansas City drafted Rice in round two. He was the fifty-fifth overall selection.

The incident was never reported to authorities by SMU. (An SMU spokesperson had no comment on the situation.)

Rice currently faces eight felony charges arising from a street racing incident in late March. Earlier this week, he was accused of assault at a Dallas-area after-hours club.

The incident could become relevant to the NFL, if/when it imposes discipline on Rice under the Personal Conduct Policy. The policy states that "[p]layers with a prior history of misconduct, including misconduct occurring prior to their association with the NFL, will be subject to enhanced and/or expedited discipline.”

Rice had 938 receiving yards in 2023. The Chiefs, we’re told, have been very impressed with his ability to quickly learn the offense, and to find a way to make significant contributions in his first NFL season. They obviously are hopeful that his behavior away from the field will improve following the two recent events.