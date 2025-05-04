 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
PFTBill.jpg
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
PFTBill.jpg
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Remember those trades Jerry Jones was working on? It’s been crickets ever since

  
Published May 4, 2025 08:41 AM

Step right up, ladies and gentlemen. Boys and girls. Children of all ages. It’s the greatest show on earth.

Even if, for 30 years now, we’ve got not a damn thing to show for it.

Fans and media have begun to wake up to the notion that Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones is more carnival barker than trophy chaser. It’s not about winning, it’s about being interesting. And he always finds ways to be interesting.

Two days before the draft started, Jones grabbed the spotlight by claiming that he was working on “two pretty substantive trades” that could happen “before or after the draft.”

One week and one day since the draft ended, we’re still waiting. It’s almost as if he never even said it.

It may have been exactly what we thought it was: An attention grab at a time when people were paying attention to things other than the Cowboys.

And it worked. He created a headline. Made a stir. And then failed to deliver.

Maybe it’s still coming. Maybe he’ll find the right time to give everyone an update. Even if there’s no update.

At this point, it makes sense as to most veterans to wait until after June 1. That will result in a lower cap charge in 2026.

And that would be the perfect thing for Jerry to say. Especially at a time when so much of the NFL news and rumor churn has been focused on anything and everything but the Dallas Cowboys.