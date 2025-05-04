Remember those trades Jerry Jones was working on? It’s been crickets ever since

Step right up, ladies and gentlemen. Boys and girls. Children of all ages. It’s the greatest show on earth.

Even if, for 30 years now, we’ve got not a damn thing to show for it.

Fans and media have begun to wake up to the notion that Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones is more carnival barker than trophy chaser. It’s not about winning, it’s about being interesting. And he always finds ways to be interesting.

Two days before the draft started, Jones grabbed the spotlight by claiming that he was working on “two pretty substantive trades” that could happen “before or after the draft.”

One week and one day since the draft ended, we’re still waiting. It’s almost as if he never even said it.

It may have been exactly what we thought it was: An attention grab at a time when people were paying attention to things other than the Cowboys.

And it worked. He created a headline. Made a stir. And then failed to deliver.

Maybe it’s still coming. Maybe he’ll find the right time to give everyone an update. Even if there’s no update.

At this point, it makes sense as to most veterans to wait until after June 1. That will result in a lower cap charge in 2026.

And that would be the perfect thing for Jerry to say. Especially at a time when so much of the NFL news and rumor churn has been focused on anything and everything but the Dallas Cowboys.