Jerry Jones teases “two pretty substantive trades”

Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones knows how to generate interest in his team. He did it again on Tuesday.

During a pre-draft press conference, Jones said the team is working on a pair of deals.

“We’re looking at two things that could happen before or after the draft,” Jones said, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Two pretty substantive trades. Been working on today.”

The fact that they could happen before or after the draft suggests that the targets are players on other teams, not draft maneuverings.

What are they? When could they happen? Will they be “substantive” in the usual sense or will he come up with a new definition for the term, like he did with “all-in” last year?

There’s only one way to find out. Keep paying attention. Which is exactly what he’s so damn good at getting everyone to do.