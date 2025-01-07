 Skip navigation
Aaron Glenn to interview with Jets, Saints, Bears, Jaguars this week

  
Published January 7, 2025 09:09 AM

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s game plan against the Vikings last Sunday night is a big reason why the Lions have a bye in the first round of the playoffs and Glenn is using some of the time off to interview for head coaching jobs.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Glenn will be meeting with the Jets, Saints, Bears, and Jaguars this week. The interviews are set to take place from Thursday to Sunday.

All head coaching interviews are done remotely at this point in the process. In-person interviews are allowed after the divisional round, although coaches from teams going to the conference title games will not be able to have one until after their teams are done playing.

The Lions hope to go even further than that and the length of their run could impact Glenn’s options to move up to a top job this offseason.