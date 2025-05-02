After being picked, Ashton Jeanty got prank call telling him he’d been traded to the Cowboys

The prank call phenomenon can, and does, happen after a player is drafted.

We reported on Sunday that one player received a phony phone call roughly 30 minutes after he’d been picked. He was told he’d been traded to another team.

It happened to more than one player.

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty recently told FanSided.com that he received a prank call that he’d been traded to the Cowboys. He’s not the player we were referring to in our report.

That’s the other side of the problem the NFL has 12 months to fix. Even if it can keep players from getting prank calls before they’re picked, it will be hard to stop them from getting prank calls after the fact.

The only way to possibly keep that from happening will be to adopt our suggestion that they should have an Official NFL Draft Prospect Burner Phone partner.