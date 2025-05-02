 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
PFTBill.jpg
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
PFTBill.jpg
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

After being picked, Ashton Jeanty got prank call telling him he’d been traded to the Cowboys

  
Published May 2, 2025 05:02 PM

The prank call phenomenon can, and does, happen after a player is drafted.

We reported on Sunday that one player received a phony phone call roughly 30 minutes after he’d been picked. He was told he’d been traded to another team.

It happened to more than one player.

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty recently told FanSided.com that he received a prank call that he’d been traded to the Cowboys. He’s not the player we were referring to in our report.

That’s the other side of the problem the NFL has 12 months to fix. Even if it can keep players from getting prank calls before they’re picked, it will be hard to stop them from getting prank calls after the fact.

The only way to possibly keep that from happening will be to adopt our suggestion that they should have an Official NFL Draft Prospect Burner Phone partner.