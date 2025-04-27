Another prospect was prank called — after he was drafted

And then there were three.

Per a league source, a third prospect received a prank call during the 2025 draft.

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Colts tight end Tyler Warren received fake calls telling them they were being drafted before they were. Another player received a phony call 30 minutes after being drafted. The caller said the player was being traded.

It’s unclear whether others were pranked. The NFL is investigating. There’s plenty of stuff on social media about who may have done it. The NFL surely will use that as the starting point for getting to the bottom of it.

As we understand it, and without naming names (at this point), it’s believed that someone got access to the email account of someone who had the phone numbers for the draft prospects. Whether and to what extent that creates an employment problem for whoever failed to secure the information remains to be seen.