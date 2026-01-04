Jets will try to avoid going an entire season without an interception on Sunday

After the Patriots humiliated the Jets in Week 17, it was noted that opposing quarterbacks have put together a splendid season against the Jets defense.

Those quarterbacks have completed 64.8 percent of their passes for 3,590 yards — which adds up to 7.4 yards per attempt — for 32 touchdown passes and zero interceptions. Should Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky and anyone else who throws a pass for the Bills on Sunday avoid being the first to have a pass picked off, the Jets will make some history,

Their 16 straight games without an interception have already set a record for the longest streak without one in a single season or over multiple seasons. As Adam Schefter of ESPN noted on Sunday, failing to pick off a pass against the Bills will make the Jets the first team to go an entire season without an interception since they became a statistic in 1933.

Even if the Jets avoid that ignominious achievement, they’ll need two interceptions to avoid a new low for a single season. The 2018 49ers finished that season with two interceptions.

Wherever they wind up, the lack of interceptions is just one example of of what’s gone wrong for the Jets this season and it is just one reminder of how much work they have in front of them this offseason.