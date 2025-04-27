Report: TE Tyler Warren was prank-called during round one

Shedeur Sanders apparently isn’t the only prospect who got punked during the draft.

Via Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, tight end Tyler Warren received a prank call when the Jets were on the clock with the seventh overall pick, on Thursday night. (Warren was eventually picked by the Colts, at No. 14.)

Per the report, Warren’s camp believes that the call came from the same area code or number that was used to prank-call Sanders the next day.

As PFT first reported earlier today, the NFL is looking into the prank call made to Shedeur Sanders. If these phones are sent straight to the players by the league and if only the league and the teams have the numbers, someone is doing something that makes the NFL look very bad.