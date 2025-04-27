 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sandersdraftedreax_250426.jpg
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sandersdraftedreax_250426.jpg
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: TE Tyler Warren was prank-called during round one

  
Published April 27, 2025 01:24 PM

Shedeur Sanders apparently isn’t the only prospect who got punked during the draft.

Via Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, tight end Tyler Warren received a prank call when the Jets were on the clock with the seventh overall pick, on Thursday night. (Warren was eventually picked by the Colts, at No. 14.)

Per the report, Warren’s camp believes that the call came from the same area code or number that was used to prank-call Sanders the next day.

As PFT first reported earlier today, the NFL is looking into the prank call made to Shedeur Sanders. If these phones are sent straight to the players by the league and if only the league and the teams have the numbers, someone is doing something that makes the NFL look very bad.