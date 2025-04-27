NFL will look into the Shedeur Sanders prank call

The Shedeur Sanders free fall included a Friday night prank call from someone who claimed to be Saints G.M. Mickey Loomis. With Shedeur explaining on Saturday that the call came to a phone he received directly from the NFL, the question becomes who leaked the number?

If Shedeur’s version is accurate, it means someone connected to the league or one of its teams mishandled the information regarding the number. That opened the door for someone to get it and use it.

A league spokesperson tells PFT that the NFL will be looking into it.

There’s plenty of potential evidence on social media. We’re not going to delve into the details for now; they aren’t hard to find. Including a supposed video of person making the call.

It gives the NFL a solid starting point to figure out how the number got out, and to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Especially since it may not be first time it happened. Someone prank called Cooper DeJean last year. It’s unknown whether the call came to his personal phone or to an NFL-issued phone.

The message is simple and clear. If the NFL, as Shedeur claimed, is sending phones directly to prospects for use during the draft, the numbers need to be kept safe and secure. It’s a horrible look for the league if someone gets the number and uses it to prank one of the prospects.