The Shedeur Sanders prank call raises a question: Who leaked the phone number?

On Friday night, someone pranked Shedeur Sanders. (Here’s a better version of the moment.)

Saturday’s stream of Shedeur’s wait to receive a non-prank call included a conversation between Shedeur and his brother, Shiloh, about how it happened.

Shedeur said he had a specific phone that had been sent to him by Boost Mobile, specifically for the draft.

“The number was only in an email thread that the NFL sent out to only teams,” Shedeur said.

“So the NFL leaked it basically?” Shiloh said.

“No, you can’t say that,” Shedeur said. “It could be one of their kids — it could be one of their kids that [saw] the email and just took the number.”

Shedeur was asked about the prank call during his introductory press conference with the Browns.

“It didn’t really have an impact on me because it was just like, I mean, okay, like I don’t feed into negativity or I don’t feed into that stuff,” Shedeur said. “You’ve seen [it on the] YouTube video. My reaction to it, I don’t — it is what it is. I think of course it is childish. Of course, I feel like it was a childish act, but everybody does childish things here and there.”

Regardless of how this specific childish thing happened, someone connected to the NFL or one of its teams gave the number to someone who pranked Shedeur. It wasn’t Shedeur’s usual cell number. As Shedeur tells it, it was a specific phone the NFL had sent to him.

It’s a far cry from cracking the case of the Kennedy assassination. Still someone with access to the email to the teams with the phone number shared the number and used it to mess with Shedeur as his slide was happening. While it may be impossible for the league to figure out the culprit (and there’s no reason to think the NFL will even try), it’s a bad look for the league and its teams that someone got the number and used the number to mess with Shedeur.

Unless the league tightens up it procedures, it could happen again next year.