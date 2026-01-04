 Skip navigation
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Report: Nico Collins will not play on Sunday

  
The Texans know that they will be playing a postseason game next weekend, but where they’ll be playing it and as what seed remains up in the air in Week 18.

It appears that they are prioritizing being at full strength for that playoff game over having all hands on deck against the Colts on Sunday, however. Jane Slater of NFL Media reports that wide receiver Nico Collins will not play against Indianapolis.

Collins was on the injury report this week, but it was due to rest rather than a physical ailment. Collins does not have an injury designation for the game.

Jayden Higgins, Christian Kirk, Jaylin Noel, Xavier Hutchinson, Justin Watson, and Braxton Berrios are the other receivers for Houston.

The Texans will win the AFC South if they beat the Colts and the Jaguars lose to the Titans. A win and a Jaguars win would make them the fifth seed while a loss could land the Texans in any of the three wild card spots.