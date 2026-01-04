First-time coaches could have a hard time getting hired in the upcoming cycle

No one knows how many NFL head-coaching jobs will be open in the coming days, beyond the two that already are.

When the Titans, Giants, and whoever else will be looking for new coaches make their decisions, there’s a decent chance that assistants with no head-coaching experience at the college or pro level will get few if any of the openings.

That’s the current vibe as teams that contemplate making a change consider the even more important question: Who’s next?

There’s no Ben Johnson in the current cycle. No Liam Coen, either. No coordinator without head-coaching experience who seems to be destined to have one or more offers waiting for him.

Among the coordinators with no head-coaching experience, the potential candidates include (and any such effort inevitably will leave someone out, so I’ll apologize in advance) Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Jaguars defensive Anthony Campanile, Giants offensive coordinator and interim coach Mike Kafka, Broncos passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, and Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke.

As usual, there will be more candidates than there are jobs. For now, we don’t know how many jobs there will be. When it’s time to fill them, it could be that only candidates with head-coaching experience at the pro or college level will get the offers.