Rams guard Kevin Dotson will start vs. Bears

The Rams will get guard Kevin Dotson back on Sunday.

Rams coach Sean McVay said today that Dotson will start against the Bears.

Dotson has missed the last three games after suffering an ankle injury in Week 16 against the Seahawks.

Dotson suffered the injury when teammate Coleman Shelton accidentally rolled into his leg, and then to add insult to injury, Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall stomped on Dotson’s leg while Dotson was on the ground. Hall was suspended for a game by the NFL for that.

Dotson had started all 15 games until that injury, and having him back in the lineup will be big for the Rams on Sunday.

The Rams are healthy heading to Chicago, although backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be listed as questionable with a back injury.