Authorities: Jeff Sperbeck’s death after fall from cart driven by John Elway was “horrific accident”

The authorities in Riverside County, California have conducted a preliminary investigation into the golf-cart incident that resulted in the death of former NFL agent Jeff Sperbeck.

Via Luca Evans of the Denver Post, Sheriff Chad Bianco said there is “nothing that we have found” to suggest charges are in order.

“This appears to be a horrific accident,” Bianco told the Post. “And unfortunately for all of those involved, one of the people — well, a couple of them — happen to be very high-profile celebrities. And that makes this more of an issue than it probably should be.”

Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway was driving the cart when Sperbeck fell from it. Bianco said medical personnel at the scene found no evidence to suggest Elway may have been operating the cart under the influence of alcohol.

Bianco explained that no information from first responders raised red flags, and that his office explored the situation only because of the “massive media inquiry” that followed.

He said witness statements revealed no discrepancies, and that an evaluation of the cart revealed no indication of a malfunction.