Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
Sanders will make 'impact' on and off the field
Analyzing Belichick's public image in 2025

Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Abdul Carter angles for No. 11, which has been retired for Phil Simms

  
Published May 2, 2025 06:16 PM

Giants rookie edge rusher Abdul Carter wanted to wear No. 56. Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor had a very clear and direct response.

Get another number.”

Carter is currently eyeing the number he wore at Penn State. Unfortunately, No. 11 has been retired for quarterback Phil Simms.

Appearing Friday morning on FanDuel TV, Simms said he’d be fine with another player wearing No. 11.

“I told some of my friends and people around me, ‘I’d let him have it in a second,’” Simms said. “I said, ‘Can you just help it a little and make it better, or whatever?’ I think it would be a lot of fun. It wouldn’t bother me. . . .

“If they really want it — but, my wife — I don’t know if my family’s said anything. The boys didn’t say anything. But my agent [said], ‘Don’t you dare give up that jersey number!’ Well, first off, I don’t think Abdul Carter’s gonna ask for it. But if he would, if it was up to me, I probably would give it to him.”

Carter pounced on the opening, tweeting this at Simms: “It would be an HONOR!

It’s unknown whether Carter has officially asked, or whether Simms will officially allow it. (The Giants may have something to say about it.)

Taylor’s message to Carter was that he should be his own player. Implicit in that is Carter shouldn’t want to wear any of the 13 retired numbers; instead, he should try to become No. 14.

But not while wearing No. 14. That one has been retired for quarterback Y.A. Tittle.