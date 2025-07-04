Stephon Gilmore wants to play in 2025, but it has to be the “right situation”

Free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore wants to play a 14th NFL season.

“I want to play this year,” Gilmore said on The Money Down podcast. “It’s got to be the right situation. You know what I’m saying? It’s got to be the right situation for me. You know what I’m saying? I’m not just going to sign anywhere, so it’s got to be the right situation.

“I still love the game. I still can contribute. It’s just got to be the right place.”

Gilmore, who will turn 35 in September, visited the Cowboys’ team facility in April before they drafted Shavon Revel Jr. in the third round. Gilmore spent 2023 in Dallas.

He played 15 games for the Vikings in 2024, totaling an interception, nine pass breakups and 56 tackles.

Gilmore began his NFL career as a first-round pick of the Bills in 2021 and also has played for the Patriots, Panthers and Colts.

In 2019, Gilmore was the league’s defensive player of the year, but he hasn’t made the Pro Bowl since 2021.