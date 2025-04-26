 Skip navigation
Regarding Abdul Carter’s interest in wearing 56, Lawrence Taylor says: “Get another number”

  
Published April 25, 2025 10:27 PM

Warren Moon was willing to let Cam Ward wear his retired No. 1. Lawrence Taylor won’t be nearly as generous.

Even though new Giants pass rusher Abdul Carter made it clear last night that he’d like to wear No. 56, Taylor will not allow it.

Taylor had this to say on the subject, via Steve Serby of the New York Post: “I know he would love to wear that number. But, hey, I think it’s retired. Get another number. I don’t care if it’s double zero, and then make it famous.”

So that should end it. The number is retired. The man for whom it was retired does not want it to be unretired.

That’s the way it should be. Retiring a number doesn’t mean setting it aside until a new star player asks nicely if he can wear it. It’s retired.

Any team that doesn’t like that shouldn’t retire numbers.