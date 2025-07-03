Omar Khan’s extension shows no one’s on the hot seat (including Mike Tomlin)

Plenty of Steelers fans want to see coach Mike Tomlin on the hot seat. Today’s announcement of a new contract for G.M. Omar Khan provides an indirect answer to the question of whether Tomlin’s time is running short.

It is not.

This year’s dramatic change to the manner in which the Steelers build their team has sparked speculation that, if going all in from a personnel standpoint doesn’t deliver the team’s first playoff since the 2016 season, the desperation that transformed the team’s offseason acquisitions could lead to even more dramatic changes in 2026.

But the Steelers are still the Steelers, even if they’re not currently acting much like the Steelers. And the Steelers rarely if ever change coaches.

They’ve had three since 1969. And while Chuck Noll seemingly got a big of a nudge into retirement (at only 59) after the 1991 season, they don’t fire coaches.

Or General Managers. Yes, Tom Donahoe got a little more than a nudge. But with Khan getting an extension, the message is clear. Even though the 2025 Steelers have taken a different approach to adding players, they’re still the Steelers when it comes to the jobs that extend through the various iterations of the roster.

Khan is staying. Tomlin is staying.

Unless, of course, Tomlin decides he wants to go.