Steelers sign G.M. Omar Khan to three-year extension

Steelers General Manager Omar Khan has been busy this offseason and he’s now set for several more years at the helm of the franchise.

The Steelers announced that they have signed Khan to a three-year contract extension. Khan replaced Kevin Colbert in the G.M. position in 2022 and he is now signed through 2028.

“I am excited to announce we have signed Omar to a new three-year contract,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. “Omar and his team have done a great job over the past three years in constructing our roster through the NFL Draft, strategic trades, and free agency. We look forward to continuing that trend that will lead to even more success on the field.”

The Steelers have made the playoffs in the last two seasons, but they have not won a game in the postseason since the 2016 campaign. Khan’s work to change that this year included signing quarterback Aaron Rodgers and trading for wide receiver DK Metcalf, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and tight end Jonnu Smith while shipping wideout George Pickens to Dallas.

Khan’s next task will be dealing with edge rusher T.J. Watt, who did not attend any of the team’s offseason work while looking for a contract extension of his own. However things play out with Watt, Khan is set to make many more decisions about the direction of the franchise in the coming years.