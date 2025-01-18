Jaguars complete an interview with Kellen Moore for their head coaching post

The Jaguars completed an interview with Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Friday night, the team announced.

Moore also interviewed with the Cowboys on Friday.

Both interviews were virtual. The Jaguars also have completed interviews with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, former Jets coach Robert Saleh and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. They have scheduled an interview with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and have requested Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Moore is in his first season as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator after spending 2023 in the same role for the Chargers. He began his coaching career with the Cowboys as the quarterbacks coach in 2018. The Cowboys promoted him to offensive coordinator the following season, and he held that job through 2022 under both Jason Garrett and Mike McCarthy.