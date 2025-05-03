Texans traded all seven of their original picks, used nine picks acquired in trades

The Texans did something in the 2025 NFL draft that no other team did: They traded all their original picks, and used only picks that they had acquired in trades.

Houston drafted nine players, and all nine of those picks were acquired in trades. Houston traded its original pick in all seven rounds, and Houston was also involved in some trades of picks that were moved more than once; in some cases the Texans traded for a pick and then traded it again rather than using it.

Trades are not unusual in the NFL draft. In fact, most picks in the 2025 draft got traded: 137 of the 257 picks (53 percent) were traded at least once.

But what is unusual is the volume of trades from one team; the Texans were the only team that traded every single one of its picks and acquired every single one of the picks it eventually used via a trade.

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio has made no secret that he’s always looking at trading up or trading down, and this has typically been his approach: In 2024, the Texans also ended up with nine picks, and only two of them were originally theirs. In 2023, the Texans only used one of their original picks: The second overall pick, which they spent on quarterback C.J. Stroud. In 2022, the Texans used nine picks and seven came through trades. (In 2021, Caserio’s first year as Texans GM, the Texans traded away their first- and second-round picks, but that trade was made before Caserio was hired.)

Add it all up, and in the last four years, Caserio has used 36 picks, and only five of them were the Texans’ original picks. The other 24 came through trades. No one in the NFL trades draft picks like the Texans.