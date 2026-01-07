Jerry Jones hopes to retire with the most Super Bowl rings

Jerry Jones has gotten even more specific about his own personal meaning of the term “gloryhole.”

It’s more like “glory whole.”

Via Todd Archer of ESPN.com, the 83-year-old Jones set forth his career objectives during a Wednesday press conference.

“My goal in life is to retire as the owner that won the most Super Bowls,” Jones said. “That’s my goal. To be retired in the NFL as the owner that won the most super bowls. We’ve got three. How many more do I have to go as a single owner? [New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft] has got how many? Six? So, I got work to do. Got work to do. But at least I’m up to the second rung in the ladder.”

If nothing else, Jones’s comments underscore the simple reality that, if he’s in the Hall of Fame, Kraft should be, too.

Beyond that, Jones does indeed have plenty of work to do. After the Cowboys played for the right to get to the Super Bowl 16 times in the first 30 installments of the game, they’ve played in the NFC Championship zero times in the next 30.

Will they suddenly become an even bigger dynasty than they were in the ‘90s, allowing Jones to win four more?

We’d suggest starting with trying to get one.

And if Jones wants to do that quickly, maybe he’s the owner with a coach currently in the job who called about John Harbaugh.