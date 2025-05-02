 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
PFTBill.jpg
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
PFTBill.jpg
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Caserio: Texans tried to trade up before trading out of first round

  
Published May 2, 2025 11:19 AM

Before trading out of the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, the Texans tried to trade up.

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio said the Texans were initially attempting to move up in the first round, but when they couldn’t find a team in the top half of the first that wanted to move down, they started listening to offers and ended up taking the Giants’ offer of a second-and third-round pick in 2025 plus a third-round pick in 2026 for the Texans’ first-round pick.

“It was pretty fluid. We were kind of moving around. We were scheduled to pick at 25. We had a handful of players during the course of Thursday we felt comfortable picking. We tried to move up a little bit, it didn’t really work out,” Caserio said on Up & Adams. “At about the 18, 19, 20 range we started to get some calls about our pick, so we were putting the information up on the board. We had actually three different traded scenarios that were on the board at one time. We had trade scenarios, we were prepared to pick a player — you always have to be prepared to pick a player — and then we were on the clock, and a pick before, I think when Minnesota picked at 24 and after they picked we were able to consummate the trade with the Giants, so we scooted back there to the second round and then had the second pick there to start Friday.

Houston ended up with nine draft picks, and every pick the Texans made had been traded, cementing Caserio’s status as one of the draft’s most aggressive traders.