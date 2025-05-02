Nick Caserio: Texans tried to trade up before trading out of first round

Before trading out of the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, the Texans tried to trade up.

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio said the Texans were initially attempting to move up in the first round, but when they couldn’t find a team in the top half of the first that wanted to move down, they started listening to offers and ended up taking the Giants’ offer of a second-and third-round pick in 2025 plus a third-round pick in 2026 for the Texans’ first-round pick.

“It was pretty fluid. We were kind of moving around. We were scheduled to pick at 25. We had a handful of players during the course of Thursday we felt comfortable picking. We tried to move up a little bit, it didn’t really work out,” Caserio said on Up & Adams. “At about the 18, 19, 20 range we started to get some calls about our pick, so we were putting the information up on the board. We had actually three different traded scenarios that were on the board at one time. We had trade scenarios, we were prepared to pick a player — you always have to be prepared to pick a player — and then we were on the clock, and a pick before, I think when Minnesota picked at 24 and after they picked we were able to consummate the trade with the Giants, so we scooted back there to the second round and then had the second pick there to start Friday.

Houston ended up with nine draft picks, and every pick the Texans made had been traded, cementing Caserio’s status as one of the draft’s most aggressive traders.