Colts announce Philip Rivers has signed to their practice squad

  
Published December 10, 2025 10:13 AM

Philip Rivers is officially back with the Colts.

Word that Rivers would come out of retirement to sign with the practice squad in Indianapolis broke on Tuesday and the Colts made a formal announcement of the move on Wednesday morning. Rivers played the 2020 season with the Colts and retired after their loss to the Bills in their first playoff game.

Rivers joins the team in the wake of Daniel Jones’ season-ending Achilles injury. Rookie Riley Leonard replaced him against the Jaguars, but is dealing with knee soreness that has made the Colts uncertain about his availability against the Seahawks this week. Brett Rypien is also on the roster.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen was a Chargers assistant during Rivers’ time with the AFC West team, which would seem to help him pick up the offense quickly despite his long stretch away from the game. The next few days of practice will provide more insight into whether Rivers will be on the field right away for the Colts.