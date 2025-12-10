Nick Sirianni calls idea of benching Jalen Hurts “ridiculous”

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had five turnovers on Monday and the last came in overtime to ensure that the team would lose its third straight game.

That game was against the Chargers in Los Angeles, but there were a lot of Eagles fans in the house and many of them were grumbling about the way the quarterback played during the loss. Boos were also easy to hear during the team’s Black Friday home loss to the Bears and it doesn’t take long for discontent among football fans to move to calls to make a quarterback change.

A change in Philly would involve moving Tanner McKee or Sam Howell into the starting lineup, but Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni made it clear on WIP this morning that it’s not something being entertained by the team.

“I think that’s ridiculous. . . . I know every time I go out in that field with Jalen Hurts as our quarterback, we have a chance to win the game,” Sirianni said. “That’s something that’s been proven. We’ve won a lot, a lot of football games.”

It’s a testament to how much the Eagles have struggled to find a consistent offensive attack that there are questions about Hurts less than a year after he was named the MVP of the Super Bowl. Given that recent history, Sirianni’s response is no surprise although it will also come as no surprise if the question comes his way again should the Eagles fail to correct things before flaming out in the postseason.