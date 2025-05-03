Jalen Milroe working to earn the trust and respect of the Seahawks’ locker room

Seahawks rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe will arrive in training camp at No. 3 on the depth chart behind Sam Darnold and Drew Lock, and before he can compete for a starting job, he wants the players above him to know that he respects what they’ve already done in the league.

“I’m a student of the game and I’ve got to earn the trust and respect of everyone in the locker room,” Milroe said on NFL Network. “Meeting extra with the coaching staff, getting around the guys in the room, learning, growing, because no matter what work I have, I’ve got to be the best quarterback I can be.”

Milroe said no rookie should come in thinking he has it all figured out.

“No. 1, got to pay respect to the guys in the room,” Milroe said. “These guys have had reps in the NFL, competed at a high level, so as a young guy, all I want to do is pay respect to the veterans.”

For the Seahawks, Milroe is something of a project, a talented athlete who will need some time to develop before he’s a starter. Sam Darnold’s contract makes clear that he’s the starter this year, but Milroe is ready to be patient, and work to earn his teammates’ and coaches’ confidence if the time comes when they turn to him to start.