 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
PFTBill.jpg
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
PFTBill.jpg
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Milroe working to earn the trust and respect of the Seahawks’ locker room

  
Published May 3, 2025 04:54 AM

Seahawks rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe will arrive in training camp at No. 3 on the depth chart behind Sam Darnold and Drew Lock, and before he can compete for a starting job, he wants the players above him to know that he respects what they’ve already done in the league.

“I’m a student of the game and I’ve got to earn the trust and respect of everyone in the locker room,” Milroe said on NFL Network. “Meeting extra with the coaching staff, getting around the guys in the room, learning, growing, because no matter what work I have, I’ve got to be the best quarterback I can be.”

Milroe said no rookie should come in thinking he has it all figured out.

“No. 1, got to pay respect to the guys in the room,” Milroe said. “These guys have had reps in the NFL, competed at a high level, so as a young guy, all I want to do is pay respect to the veterans.”

For the Seahawks, Milroe is something of a project, a talented athlete who will need some time to develop before he’s a starter. Sam Darnold’s contract makes clear that he’s the starter this year, but Milroe is ready to be patient, and work to earn his teammates’ and coaches’ confidence if the time comes when they turn to him to start.