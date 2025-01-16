Jets complete interview with Bobby Slowik

Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik’s head coaching interview with the Jets is in the books.

Slowik met with the Jets remotely on Thursday and the team announced the completion of the interview in the afternoon. Slowik was the second candidate to interview with the team on Thursday and the 12th candidate overall.

Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was the other candidate to interview with the team on Thursday.

The Jets interview was the first of this hiring cycle for Slowik, who is in his second season running the offense in Houston. With the Jets interview in the books, he will turn his full attention back to this Saturday’s game against the Chiefs.